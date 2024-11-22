Home Carbonation Just Got A Whole Lot Easier: Soda Sense Launches The Senseation Sparkling Water Maker
Date
11/22/2024 10:31:01 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SEYMOUR,
Wis., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soda Sense®, a leading innovator in home beverage carbonation solutions, is excited to announce the release of the
SENSE ation Sparkling Water Maker, an eco-friendly solution to all your beverage carbonation needs.
Key features of the SENSEation Sparkling Water Maker:
Instant sparkle: Carbonate water at home with the push of a button. The SENSE ation Sparkling Water Maker is quick, easy to use, and fits perfectly in any kitchen or home bar.
Eco-friendly: The SENSE ation runs without electricity and uses refillable CO2 canisters made in the USA. Each canister saves over 170 single-use plastic bottles, helping you cut down on plastic waste.
Portable: No cords or power needed-place the SENSE ation anywhere in your kitchen. Its compact, portable design ensures fresh sparkling water is always within reach.
Compatible canisters: Works with all standard 60L Threaded CO2 canisters (excludes SodaStream Quick Connect), making replacements easy.
"Many of the soda maker machines on the market today are of low quality and high cost. This led us down the path of developing a cost-conscious, high-quality Soda Maker and we are excited to launch our new Soda
SENSE ation to the market for the holiday season." - Mike Nelson, CEO of Soda Sense
The SENSE ation Sparkling Water Maker is available now at and select retailers.
Introducing bundle packages as low as $59.99 this holiday season:
To cater to different needs, the SENSE ation Sparkling Water Maker is available in several starter bundle purchasing options:
1 Pack Bundle: Includes the SENSE ation Sparkling Water Maker with one CO2 canister.
2 Pack Bundle: Includes the SENSE ation Sparkling Water Maker with two CO2 canisters for extended use.
3 Pack Bundle: Includes the SENSE ation Sparkling Water Maker with three CO2 canisters for maximum convenience and carbonation.
Customers can also choose to purchase the
SENSE ation Sparkling Water Maker alone, without additional canisters for $49.99– on sale this holiday season.
About Soda Sense:
Soda Sense® provides a straightforward and eco-friendly 60L CO2 cylinder exchange program for at-home soda makers including the SENSE ation Sparkling Water Maker. Our program, The CO2 Refill Club, streamlines sustainability and contributes to the reduction of single-use plastic waste. Members send in two empty CO2 canisters at a time and receive two refilled CO2 canisters delivered to their door. For more information, please visit our website at or follow us @sodasenseofficial.
Media Contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE Soda Sense
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN22112024003732001241ID1108915213
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.