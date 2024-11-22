Britain's Gatwick Airport Terminal Evacuated Over Security Incident
(MENAFN- IANS) London, Nov 22 (IANS) A large part of Gatwick Airport, the second busiest in Britain, has been evacuated after a "suspected prohibited item" was discovered, Police said on Friday.
"Police were called to the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport at 8:20 am (0820 GMT) on Friday following the discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage," said a statement from Sussex Police.
"To ensure the safety of the public, staff and other airport users, a security cordon has been put in place whilst the matter is dealt with," the statement said.
According to Sussex Police, an explosive ordnance disposal team was being sent in "as a precaution."
Footage on social media showed crowds of travellers heading away from the terminal building, Xinhua news agency reported.
The airport said on social media X that the North Terminal was operating normally.
