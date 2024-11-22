Diversity Abounds In New Children’S Book Where A Young Girl Discovers Beauty In Every Color

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of ROSES ARE NOT JUST RED

Charleston, SC, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversity is a big concept for a lot of toddlers. But somehow, author Kiana and illustrator Imani have created an immersive children's that not only makes the abstract theme of diversity easy to understand-it's also easy to put into practice!

Kiana's debut children's book Roses are Not Just Red follows Brooklyn, a sweet and eager young girl with a deep love for flowers. On a trip to the flower shop with Mommy and Daddy, Brooklyn experiences an epiphany as she explores the many different colored roses, like red, yellow, and purple.

“In a genre where many children's books focus on traditional themes, my book stands out by emphasizing the beauty of diversity through vivid depictions of a nuclear family dynamic that reflects a healthy, supportive, and loving environment,” said Kiana.

As Brooklyn wanders through the store, she carefully selects a rose of each color as a way to embrace and celebrate the beautiful differences all around her.

About the Author:

Kiana Griffin-Padgett is a first-time author and proud new mother. Her debut children's book, Roses Are Not Just Red, was born out of a desire to connect with her daughter through unique adventures. Kiana's goal is to foster a love of reading while supporting her child's development. Inspired by the joy of motherhood and the vibrant environment of her large family, her book is a testament to her love and dedication.

Imani Elizabeth Man, the talented illustrator of Roses Are Not Just Red, brings Kiana's words to life, adding a dimension of joy and wonder to the reading experience. Imani's creativity shines through her illustrations, captivating young readers and encouraging them to explore the world of reading.

