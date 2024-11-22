Abaxx Announces Closing Of C$2.1 Million First Tranche Of Strategic Financing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) /NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies (CBOE CA:ABXX) (“Abaxx” or the“Company”), a software and infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually,“Abaxx Exchange” and“Abaxx Clearing”), and producer of the SmarterMarketsTM Podcast, is pleased to announce it has today closed the first tranche (the“ First Tranche ”) of a non-brokered private placement financing with a strategic investor (the“ Financing ”). The First Tranche consisted of the issuance of 162,000 common shares (the“ Shares ”) of the Company at a price of C$13.00 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,106,000. The Company anticipates closing a second tranche of the Financing on or about November 29, 2024.

The proceeds of the Financing are expected to be used for general corporate and working capital requirements, including to fund ongoing operations and/or working capital and minimum regulatory requirements for Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing. No finder's fees or commissions were paid in connection with the First Tranche.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities issuable under the Financing have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold to or for the account or benefit of persons in the“United States” or“U.S. persons” (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

