Healthsource Solutions Achieves Silver Well Workplace Award From WELCOA

HealthSource Solutions is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Silver Well Workplace Award by the Wellness Council of America (WELCOA).

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HealthSource Solutions is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Silver Well Workplace Award by the Wellness Council of America (WELCOA) , recognizing the company as one of the nation's healthiest workplaces. Notably, HealthSource Solutions is the only organization with fewer than 100 employees to receive this honor.

This recognition highlights HealthSource Solutions' commitment to promoting employee wellness through a high-performing wellness program, adhering to WELCOA's 7 Benchmarks. These benchmarks encompass essential elements such as supportive leadership, a healthy work environment, and ongoing employee engagement-strategies that have been instrumental in fostering a culture of health within the organization.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the WELCOA Silver Well Workplace Award,” said Mary Kruse, [Founder/CEO] of HealthSource Solutions.“As a women-owned small business, we believe that our commitment to employee wellbeing enhances productivity and cultivates a community where employees feel valued, cared for, and a sense of belonging. As the only organization with fewer than 100 employees to win this honor, HealthSource Solutions aims to set a benchmark for other small businesses in the community. We believe all organizations, regardless of size, should commit to a culture where health, well-being, and caring thrive.”

HealthSource Solutions has implemented a comprehensive wellness program that includes fun team-based challenges through a wellness portal, mental health resources, and flexible work arrangements. These initiatives empower employees to prioritize their health and foster a positive work environment that encourages collaboration and innovation.

About HealthSource Solutions

HealthSource Solutions is dedicated to building a culture that helps everyone thrive in and out of the workplace and within our communities. We are an employee health and wellness company that provides comprehensive worksite health programs and services designed to engage the entire employee population, including the most difficult-to-reach employees. We offer customized solutions that leverage our wellness portal, wellness program management, onsite and remote staffing, and existing assets within our clients' organizations. We are on a mission to bring wellness to employees often left behind.

About WELCOA

The Wellness Council of America (WELCOA) is a national organization that provides resources and tools to advance workplace wellness. Through its comprehensive framework, WELCOA recognizes organizations demonstrating exceptional commitment to employee health and well-being.

