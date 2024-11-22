'No Engagement With Adani, Claims Incorrect': BJD Clarification After BJP Attack Over Gautam Adani 'Bribe' Charges

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday issued clarification over power purchase agreements in Odisha with the Adani group. This follows BJP attack over Gautam Adani 'bribe' charges.“The agreement was to procure 500MW of from SECI at the lowest rates discovered by SECI and it was between two entities. There was no engagement with any private party whatsoever, including the Adani group,” the release issued by Deputy Chief Pratap Keshari Deb said.

It added,“In fact to fulfil the renewable energy commitments, the state has been procuring renewable energy from central government PSUs like SECI and NTPC from 2011 onwards.”

Dismissing media allegations as baseless, Biju Janata Dal clarified that the 2021 power purchase agreement in Odisha with the Adani group involved only government entities SECI and Gridco for renewable energy supply.





As regards the media reports relating to power purchase agreements in Odisha with the Adani group" the BJD clarifies as follows-

Hence these allegations with respect to Odisha are baseless and incorrect