J&K Cabinet Approves LG Manoj Sinha's Assembly Speech
Date
11/22/2024 5:09:23 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led cabinet on Friday approved Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's speech in the assembly and ministers were directed to start exercise in their respective departments to tackle unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir, Minister Javed Rana said.
The minister said that the chief minister also directed to form a cabinet sub-committee to review reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir and that it will hold dialogue with all state holders.
He said that LG address in the assembly session, which included all issues, was also approved in the meeting today chaired by chief minister Omar Abdullah
He also said that the chief minister emphasised the urgency of addressing unemployment, terming it a“grave issue” that demands immediate action.
“The chief minister directed all ministers to initiate measures within their respective departments to tackle unemployment. We will fulfill everything promised in the election manifesto. It has only been a month since our government took charge. In the next two months, we will ensure visible progress,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
He said that as part of the government's strategy, job vacancies have already been referred to the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Service Selection Board (SSB).
