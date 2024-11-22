عربي


Strike On Neighborhood In Sumy: At Least Two Killed, 12 Wounded

Strike On Neighborhood In Sumy: At Least Two Killed, 12 Wounded


11/22/2024 3:08:52 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the Russian attack on a residential neighborhood in Sumy on November 22, at least two people were killed and 12 more sustained injuries of varying severity

Ihor Kalchenko, an official representative of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Ihor Kalchenko wrote about two dead and 10 wounded.


Later, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported 12 wounded.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

In a post on its Facebook page, the National Police of Ukraine said that Russia attacked Sumy at around 5 a.m. with three kamikaze drones. The Russian attack damaged 12 multi-storey buildings, five private residential buildings, a shop and three cars.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia launched attack drones on the Sumy region overnight Friday.

