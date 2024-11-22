LEEDS PRESS CORP: Bishop Kevin L. Adams, Sr., Launches His Inspiring New Book & Website CHANGE: From Jacob To Israel.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bishop Kevin L. Adams, Sr.

Bishop Kevin L. Adams, Sr., Presidential Lifetime Award recipient, TBN, and THE WORD frequent guest, unveils his inspiring new and dynamic website.

- Reuben WanjalaBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bishop Kevin L. Adams, Sr., visionary leader, international humanitarian, and Senior Pastor at Olivet Baptist Church (OBC), announces the release of his groundbreaking book, CHANGE: From Jacob to Israel, co-authored with Craig L. Ervin. This profound work unveils the spiritual and personal transformation God desires for all believers-a transformation far beyond improvement to complete renewal.Drawing from the biblical account of Jacob's struggle with God, Bishop Adams reveals the more profound significance of how God blessed Jacob and changed his very identity, reshaping him into Israel. The book challenges readers to embrace this same level of transformation, leaving behind wrestling for blessings to allow God to change them from the inside out.“God does not simply want to improve our lives; He wants to change them,” says Bishop Adams.“Jacob asked for a blessing, but God gave him something greater-a new name, identity, and destiny. This is the transformative power of God's work in our lives.”A Life Committed to Transformation and AdvocacyBishop Adams' legacy extends beyond the pulpit. Known for his unwavering commitment to justice, humanitarian efforts, and youth advocacy, Bishop Adams has spearheaded numerous initiatives to uplift communities locally and globally. His leadership has resulted in:- The installation of 15 water wells in Ghana through Project Compassion.- Workforce development programs, such as Laying Bricks for Tomorrow's Building.- Founding the Entrepreneur Center at OBC, which fosters economic empowerment.- Serving as Chairman of the Community Safety Coalition, working to reduce gang violence and build reconciliation in Chattanooga.Bishop Adams' impact has garnered widespread recognition, including two Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards from Presidents Obama and Joe Biden, an honorary doctorate from Saint Thomas Christian College, and induction into The Morehouse College Martin Luther King Jr. Board of Preachers.A Trusted Voice for ChangeBishop Adams' influence reaches far beyond Chattanooga. He is a sought-after speaker and frequent contributor to TBN, THE WORD Network, and conferences hosted by Bishop T.D. Jakes Adams inspires audiences with his vision of unity and peace. His work as a Goodwill Ambassador for the Crownville Children's Initiative reflects his passion for creating transformative solutions for the next generation.Change: From Jacob to Israel_ guides those seeking to deepen their faith and embrace God's transformative power. It provides practical insights and spiritual lessons that resonate across generations.The book is available for purchase online and at major retailers.New Website: A Hub for InspirationIn conjunction with the book launch, Bishop Adams' new website, , is a resource for readers, leaders, and believers seeking to engage.

