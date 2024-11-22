Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To Caretaker Prime Minister Of Lebanon
Date
11/22/2024 5:19:06 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Caretaker Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon HE Najib Mikati, on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
