Celebrating Milestones: TMA Solutions Marks 27 Years Of Excellence With Expanded Global Reach

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TMA Solutions recently celebrated its 27th anniversary, a testament to its role as a pioneering force in Vietnam's software industry. With a workforce of nearly 4,000 engineers and a diverse client base spanning 30 countries, TMA reflects on its journey while setting ambitious goals for the future. The company has grown from a local software outsourcing firm into a trusted global partner, providing cutting-edge solutions in AI, IoT, and Fintech.

Criteria for choosing an innovative and reliable software partner

TMA Solutions - Reliable Software Partner

Proven track records

When selecting an innovative software partner, one of the first aspects to consider is their proven track record. This includes evaluating the company's profile and reputation within the industry, which can provide insights into their reliability and credibility. The number of years the company has been in the software industry is another critical indicator of their experience and long-term stability. Additionally, reviewing relevant case studies can give you a clear understanding of the partner's ability to deliver successful projects that align with your business goals.

Engineering talents

The strength of a software partner's engineering talents is a key factor in their ability to deliver on your project's demands. Assessing the number of engineers in their team provides a sense of their capacity to handle complex and large-scale projects. Beyond quantity, it's essential to evaluate the skills and expertise of their engineers. A diverse team with specialized knowledge in various technologies ensures that the partner can provide innovative and technically sound solutions tailored to your needs. Additionally, their ability to ramp up resources quickly when required is crucial for keeping the project on track and responsive to evolving requirements.

Pricing

Pricing is a critical consideration when choosing a software partner. It's important to understand the different pricing models they offer, such as fixed-price, time-and-materials, or dedicated teams, and how these models align with your budget and project requirements. Moreover, considering the overall costs, including any hidden fees, will help you make a more informed decision.

Technical expertise

The technical expertise of a software partner is paramount to the success of your project. Evaluating their domain knowledge helps ensure that the partner understands the specific challenges and requirements of your industry. Additionally, assessing their proficiency in the relevant technology stack is vital. A partner who is well-versed in modern technologies and tools will be better equipped to deliver innovative and effective solutions that meet your business needs.

R&D and innovation capabilities

A software partner with strong R&D and innovation capabilities is more likely to bring fresh ideas and cutting-edge solutions to your projects. This capability indicates the partner's commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and continuously improving their offerings. Engaging with a partner who prioritizes innovation can provide your business with a competitive edge in the market.

Available solutions

It's important to assess the range of solutions that a software partner offers. A partner with a diverse portfolio, including custom software development, system integration, and product engineering, can provide comprehensive services that meet your various business needs. Having access to a wide array of solutions ensures that the partner can adapt to your evolving requirements and support your business growth.

Quality processes

Quality assurance processes are critical to ensuring the reliability and performance of the software delivered by your partner. Evaluating their approach to software testing, bug tracking, and continuous improvement will give you confidence in their ability to maintain high standards throughout the development process. A partner with robust quality processes will consistently deliver high-performing software that meets or exceeds your expectations.

Security practices

Security is a fundamental aspect of any software partnership, particularly when dealing with sensitive data and critical business operations. Assessing the partner's security practices, including physical security measures to protect their development environment, network security protocols to prevent unauthorized access, and data security practices such as encryption and compliance with regulations like GDPR or HIPAA, is essential. A partner with strong security practices will help safeguard your business against potential threats and ensure the integrity of your software solutions.

Why TMA is your innovative and reliable software partner

TMA Solutions is one of the top leading software outsourcing companies in Vietnam, trusted by global companies. With more than 27 years of experience and nearly 4,000 engineers, TMA provides industry-specific solutions across automotive , telecom , healthcare , finance, and more. Our 10 specialized R&D centers, covering fields like AI , IoT, Fintech , and 5G , allow us to deliver advanced, quality-driven services that meet complex business needs. With international certifications and a commitment to continuous improvement, TMA Solutions provides reliable, high-quality support to help businesses meet their technology goals and drive sustainable growth.

Intensive R&D capabilities

With a remarkable 27 years of experience in software development , our company has intensive capabilities across a wide range of industries and technologies. We can support end-to-end services from product and project planning, technology roadmap to technical solution, architectural design, business analysis, UX/UI design, development and testing, porting and migration, etc. We have invested heavily in many technologies and R&D centers, each focused on key areas of modern technology, including Telecom Software, Data Solution, AI, IoT, Automotive Software Fintech, Healthtech, Hardware, Robotics Software, 5G, etc. These centers ensure we can maintain strong technical capability in order to deliver cutting-edge solutions to clients worldwide.

Innovation as a Service

After many years working with leading companies, TMA Solutions can offer Innovation as a Service , from technical feasibility study, prototype and proof-of-concept development, R&D, technical solution, digital and AI transformation roadmap that helps businesses transforming innovative ideas into reality and stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape. Whether you're exploring new solutions, developing prototypes, or crafting a comprehensive technology roadmap, our experienced team ensures that your ideas are tested, refined, and implemented efficiently. With TMA, you gain a reliable partner dedicated to accelerating your innovation strategy and achieving your business goals.

4,000 engineers and a strong brand name to attract talent

Our team of 4,000 highly skilled engineers is our greatest asset. As a pioneer in Vietnam software industry, we have established a strong brand name helping us attracting talents from top universities in Vietnam and overseas. This large and diverse team allows us to take on complex projects, scale our services to meet client demands, and deliver innovative solutions across various technology stacks. Our commitment to attracting and retaining the best talent ensures that we remain at the forefront of the software development industry.

Clients from 30 countries

We have a diverse client base that spans 30 countries including USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, etc. This international experience has equipped us with the ability to understand and navigate different markets, cultures, and business environments. Our global reach allows us to offer tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of clients in various regions, ensuring that we can provide the best possible service no matter where our clients are located.

Experience in large and complex projects

We have a proven track record of successfully managing and delivering large-scale projects that requires hundreds of engineers and strong technical expertise. Our experience in handling complex, multi-faceted projects has equipped us with the skills and processes needed to ensure that every aspect of a project is executed flawlessly. Whether it's a large enterprise system, a nationwide rollout, or a high-stakes development project, we have the experience and expertise to deliver results that meet and exceed expectations.

A wide range of technologies

Our 4,000 engineers can support a wide range of technologies, allowing us to provide cutting-edge solutions to our clients, from legacy systems to latest technologies. This broad technical expertise ensures that we can select the best tools and platforms for each project, providing solutions that are not only effective but also future-proof.

Available Solutions

TMA Solutions offers a wide range of innovative software solutions for various industries . Leveraging latest technologies such as AI/ML, RPA, IoT, 5G, blockchain, TMA Solutions has built hundreds of solutions for healthcare, finance, telecom, automotive, logistics, retail, manufacturing, etc.

These pre-built solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing systems, significantly reducing development time and enabling businesses to achieve rapid market entry. By offering these customizable, industry-specific solutions, TMA ensures that companies can quickly adapt to changing demands, optimize their operations, and maintain a competitive edge in a constantly dynamic environment.



Strong quality foundation

We have established quality foundation, supported by industry best practices, rigorous testing processes, and a commitment to continuous improvement. Aligned with industry practices and standards (CMMi, Agile, ISO 9001, TL9000, ISO 27001), we can meet stringent requirements from leading companies and maintain the growth rate in the last 27 years.

Choosing TMA as your software partner means gaining access to a wealth of experience, expertise, and innovation that will drive your business forward.

Website:

Business enquiry: [email protected]

United States & Canada: +1 844 224 4188 / +1 802 735 1392 (Mr. Minh Nguyen)

Europe: +33 7 44 77 49 24 (Mr. Jordan Baumgartner)

Vietnam: +84 28 3995 1060 (Ms. Phuong Tran) / +84 28 3990 2680 (Mr. Andy Pham)

Singapore: +84 946 177 624 (Mr. Cuong Bui)

Australia: +61 411 276 342 (Mr. Huy Ly)

Japan: +81 50 5490 9867 (Mr. Yasuhisa Yoneda)

