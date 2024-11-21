Anaheim Ducks And OCSE Celebrate Clio Sports Awards Wins Recognizing Innovative Fan Experiences And Merchandise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anaheim Ducks Hockey Club, along with

OC Sports and Entertainment (OCSE) Marketing, Programming, and Creative teams, were recognized with four top honors at the 2024 Clio Sports Awards for their impactful partnerships with legacy Orange County punk rock The Offspring and iconic sneaker brand Vans. These accolades underscore OCSE's mission to disrupt category norms and bring innovative experiences to fans across its portfolio.

OC Sports and Entertainment and the Anaheim Ducks celebrate Clio Sports Awards Gold and Silver wins for Puck Punks: a 30-Year Power Play for their extensive 30th anniversary collaboration with local OC punk rock band The Offspring.

Three limited edition Anaheim Ducks-branded Vans shoes marked a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Vans and a professional sports team and celebrated the Ducks' history for their 30th anniversary, winning Bronze and Short List Clio Sports Awards.

The Clio Awards celebrate the very best in creativity and innovation across advertising, design, and communications. Seen as one of the industry's highest honors, a Clio Award showcases a brand's talent for pushing boundaries, capturing audience interest, and redefining storytelling and brand experiences.

The teams received honors in the following categories:



Gold

for Gameday / In-Game Experience with Use of a Celebrity Influencer

Silver

for Gameday / In-Game Experience Theme Night

Bronze

for Apparel / Merchandise Shortlist

for Creative Effectiveness

"We're thrilled for these fan experiences to be recognized on a global level," said Tracee Larocca, Chief Marketing Officer, OCSE. "We've built an incredible team of people with track records of bringing iconic experiences to life and disrupting the status quo. This is just a taste of what's to come from the OCSE family."

About OC Sports and Entertainment (OCSE)

OC Sports and Entertainment (OCSE) is the home of Anaheim's top music, sports, entertainment, and community brands and spaces. Its portfolio includes OCVIBE, Orange County's downtown reimagined, currently in development at the center of Anaheim; Honda Center sports and entertainment venue; the NHL's Anaheim Ducks; and Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC). Owned by the Samueli Family, OCSE aims to provide accessible spaces where Orange County residents and surrounding communities can come together to discover new experiences, connect with the outdoors, and uncover all Orange County has to offer.

