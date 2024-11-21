Hugel And Medica Join Forces To Boost Botulinum Toxin Sales In Middle East, North Africa

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Hugel aims to secure strong business coverage in the region via the strategic partnership

The

MENA aesthetic is projected to witness strong growth in the next few years with UAE and Saudi Arabia taking the lead

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugel Inc., a leading global medical aesthetics company, said on Friday it will spur expansion in the botulinum toxin market of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) via a strategic partnership with Dubai-headquartered aesthetic and medical distribution partner Medica Group.

The two companies have recently entered into an agreement to bolster the distribution of Hugel's toxin Botulax in the key markets of the region. Hugel, which exports its own toxin to 64 markets including the US, Europe and China, the world's three largest toxin buyers, obtained sales approval for Botulax in the Middle East last year.



Medica Group is a leading player in the region and has strong distribution networks through its head office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and branches in Saudi Arabia and Lebanon. The company distributes medical aesthetic products from about 30 global brands, proving their solid know-how in the field and strong execution capabilities in the MENA.

The MENA is one of the fastest growing regions for medical aesthetics, driven by strong economic momentum, favorable demographic characteristics, increasing accessibility to social media as well as social and consumption transformation.

Hugel's Executive Chairman, Suk Cha, commented on the partnership: "We are very pleased to enter into this strategic collaboration with Medica Group. The Middle East represents a key market for Hugel, with its rapidly growing demand for medical aesthetic treatments. We have chosen Medica Group as our distributor because they share our commitment to excellence and quality. Their proven expertise, extensive reach and deep understanding of the region make them the ideal partner to bring our Botulax product to this dynamic region. Botulax is recognized globally for its quality, and we are confident that, through this partnership, it will become a leading choice for medical professionals and patients in the Middle East and Africa."

Andre Daoud, CEO of Medica Group, highlighted the importance of this collaboration: "Our partnership with Hugel marks a key milestone for us as we continue to expand our portfolio and lead the aesthetics market with global solutions. The introduction of Botulax in the Middle East and Africa offers healthcare professionals access to a world-class botulinum toxin that is highly trusted for its quality, safety, and performance. This strategic partnership aligns with our mission to provide advanced, innovative products and services that meet the demands of the region's growing beauty and medical aesthetics market. Hugel's global expertise, combined with our deep local knowledge and network, will create tremendous value for our customers and their patients."

About Hugel

Established in 2001, Hugel is a leading global medical aesthetics company that manufactures injectables for skin rejuvenation such as botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid fillers and skin boosters as well as absorbable sutures and cosmetics products. The company is the only South Korean supplier to the world's three largest botulinum toxin markets, the US, China and Europe. It exports medical aesthetic products and devices to around 70 countries and operates eight global subsidiaries in the US, Australia, Canada, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Singapore.

About Medica Group

A leading partner in the field of aesthetic medicine, Medica Group continues to push the boundaries of beauty and wellbeing in the region. Being at the forefront of the industry, the group is renowned for its innovative approach, state-of-the-art solutions with a solid commitment to delivering outstanding results and setting new standards in aesthetics. A trusted partner for international aesthetic brands, Medica showcases a commitment to excellence and quality through the technologies of its product and services, and the collaboration of the aesthetic medicine community.

Contact:

Jihyun Kim, Manager of the PR Team, Hugel

[email protected]

SOURCE Hugel

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED