UNDER ARMOUR TO HOST INVESTOR MEETING ON DECEMBER 12, 2024
BALTIMORE, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc.
(NYSE: UA , UAA) today announced that it will hold an investor meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. At the event, President & Chief Executive Officer Kevin Plank, along with other senior executives, will provide an in-depth qualitative update on the company's product, brand, and commercial strategies, as well as the key initiatives Under Armour is executing to strengthen its premium positioning and improve shareholder value creation for the long term.
The invitation-only in-person meeting will be held in New York City. The presentation will be webcast live from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (ET) and archived at
after the event concludes.
About Under Armour, Inc.
Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For more information, please visit .
SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.
