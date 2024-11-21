UNDER ARMOUR TO HOST INVESTOR MEETING ON DECEMBER 12, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BALTIMORE, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc.

(NYSE: UA , UAA) today announced that it will hold an investor meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. At the event, President & Chief Executive Officer Kevin Plank, along with other senior executives, will provide an in-depth qualitative update on the company's product, brand, and commercial strategies, as well as the key initiatives Under Armour is executing to strengthen its premium positioning and improve shareholder value creation for the long term.

The presentation will be webcast live from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (ET)

after the event concludes.

