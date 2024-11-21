Duck Donuts® Expands Availability Of Gift Cards To Major Retailers Nationwide, Just In Time For The Holidays

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Gift Cards Now Available at Select Retailers In-Store and Online
MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made to Order® donuts, is delighted to announce the expanded availability of Duck Donuts gift cards at select retailers nationwide. Fans of the brand can now conveniently purchase gift cards not only in-store or online at , but also at a range of national retailers, making it easier than ever to share the pure joy of Duck Donuts with friends and family.
Duck Donuts Gift Cards
Available in denominations of $5-500, varying by location, Duck Donuts gift cards can be found in-store or online at participating leading retail locations within a 25-mile radius of a Duck Donuts shop including:
Albertsons
Amazon
BJs
Costco
Food Lion
GIANT
Giant Food
Sam's Club
Stop and Shop
Walmart
Various reward sites
"This is an exciting next step for Duck Donuts as we continue to grow our presence and bring our unique, playful made-to-order experience to even more guests," said Betsy Hamm, CEO of Duck Donuts. "With the convenience of our gift cards now available at popular retailers and online, we're delighted to help guests across the nation easily share their love of Duck Donuts with friends, family and coworkers."
With a Duck Donuts gift card, recipients can enjoy the brand's unique customization experience by choosing from a wide range of freshly made donut options, from fan-favorite classics to custom combinations of coatings, toppings and drizzles. Perfect for holiday gift-giving, special occasions or simply as a thoughtful treat, these gift cards allow customers to enjoy the Duck Donuts experience on their own terms.
ABOUT DUCK DONUTS
Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina with the intention to create an oasis for vacationers to enjoy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, the company began franchising in 2013, and prides itself on sprinkling happiness to its guests through its unique in-store experience, exceptional guest service and a duckzillion donut combinations. As one of the fastest-growing donut franchise companies, Duck Donuts has more than 150 locally owned and operated shops across 26 states, Puerto Rico and international locations in Thailand, Canada, Qatar, Bahamas, Curaçao, Pakistan, Philippines
and Egypt. For more information, visit .
