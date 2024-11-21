H&M REOPENS ICONIC TIMES SQUARE FLAGSHIP IN NEW YORK CITY AS NEW BRAND SHOWCASE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

H&M CELEBRATES NEW STORE WITH CHRISTINA AGUILERA

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Today at noon, H&M celebrated the reopening of its iconic Times Square flagship, located at 1472 Broadway, with a special appearance and ribbon cutting ceremony with global pop superstar Christina Aguilera. The refined space, featuring elevated aesthetics and materials, includes immersive experiences showcasing the very best of the brand's identity.

At the time of opening, the store will showcase a variety of fashion-forward collections including the H&M Studio Holiday Capsule, which was launched in select stores and online today, offering a modern take on partywear. The store caps off a season of investment and reignited direction for the Swedish brand in its U.S. home of New York City.

Christina Agleura tries out the store's new immersive fitting rooms.

"I am so excited to be here at H&M's gorgeous new store, in Times Square no less," said Christina Aguilera. "What perfect timing for this location to reopen with their new collection just before the start of the holiday season. We're very excited to bring on the joy for the season!"

This fall, H&M celebrates the launch of its most impressive season of fashion yet, which will be on full display at the new Times Square store. The fully redesigned flagship is an elevated, dynamic space featuring women's and men's collections, including special shop-in-shop destinations for H&M Move, the brand's sport offering, as well as denim, lingerie, and accessories. The location will also carry clothing for children ranging from newborn to 10 years old.

"H&M debuted in the US nearly 25 years ago with a flagship location in New York City. As a pivotal city for our brand, we continue to invest in our NYC stores to ensure they remain cutting-edge and inspirational to our ever-evolving customer," says Michael Beaumont, Regional Head of Expansion for H&M Americas. "With this refreshed flagship store, customers will be able to see and feel H&M's strengthened brand identity firsthand through hyper-curated artistic and design elements, innovative technologies, and interactive experiences - all anchored by H&M's diverse fashion offerings."

The focus on customer experience is reflected in the brand-new immersive fitting area, a first in North America, where fashion lovers can explore trends, try on looks, and bring their style dreams to life. The fitting rooms, a first

offer a customizable, multi-sensory experience with LED screens in the floor and ceiling, along with interactive mirrors. Customers can express themselves by selecting visual themes and music based on their style choices and moods, making the shopping experience more personalized and engaging. With visuals and music curated specifically for the new store, these rooms will also encourage customers to create and share their own content.

"Our Times Square location is an amazing new space for customers to interact with our brand as well as each other," says Linda Li, Head of Customer Activation and Marketing for H&M Americas. "Features like our new immersive fitting rooms combine music, fashion and fun to let our customers become their own style star."

The redesigned flagship showcases impressive new design features like an iconic glass wall flanking each side of the main escalator, designed by Denver based agency, Hovercraft. This signature piece combines art and technology into a multi-story ambient light display, providing customers with a dazzling show on their way to the upper levels.

Other interior upgrades include fluted concrete panels, seamless terrazzo flooring, custom built wood fitting rooms and two enormous LED screens on the ground and second floor.

