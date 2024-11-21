Protectstar Announces Ishreddertm Mac: A Secure Solution For Permanent Data Deletion On Macos

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

iShredder Mac Data eraser for macOS

Protectstar Inc., known for cutting-edge security solutions, announces the release of the new iShredderTM Mac.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Protectstar Inc. has launched the latest version of its data shredding software, iShredderTM Mac, offering a redesigned optimized for secure and permanent data deletion on macOS. The software has been developed to meet the growing demand for reliable tools that protect sensitive information from potential recovery.

The updated iShredderTM Mac is tailored for Apple Silicon and includes several enhancements to performance and security. It incorporates more than 20 internationally recognized deletion algorithms, ensuring compliance with global standards for secure data disposal. These algorithms are trusted by government agencies, defense organizations, and businesses requiring a high level of confidentiality.

Key Features and Benefits

The new release provides users with tools for secure file and free-space erasure, addressing vulnerabilities associated with conventional data deletion methods. By overwriting storage areas, iShredderTM Mac ensures that deleted information cannot be restored.

Additional features include:

File System Cleanup: Removal of unnecessary files, temporary data, and system caches to enhance macOS performance and recover valuable storage space.

Detailed Erasure Reporting: Automatic generation of reports documenting deletion processes, which may assist with compliance with regulations such as GDPR, U.K. Government InfoSec No. 5, U.S. DoD, and NIST 800-88.

Industry Applications

iShredderTM Mac is designed for professionals and organizations that require secure data disposal to maintain privacy and meet regulatory requirements. Its functionality extends to personal users seeking a reliable method to protect sensitive files from recovery by third parties.

Availability

The updated iShredderTM Mac is now available for download from the Protectstar website.

More information can be found at .

