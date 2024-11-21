IMF To Decide On Next Tranche For Ukraine Within EFF In Coming Weeks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The IMF Executive Board will meet to hear the results of the sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility for Ukraine and to make a decision on the allocation of the next tranche in the coming weeks.

Julia Kozack, chief of the IMF Communications Department, said this on Thursday during a briefing in Washington in response to Ukrinform's questions.

Regarding the time when the IMF Executive Board will hold a meeting, it is expected to take place in the coming weeks, the Fund's spokesperson said.

She clarified that the management will make a decision regarding the allocation of another tranche of up to $1.1 billion to Ukraine. If approved, this will increase the total amount that Ukraine will receive under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to $9.8 billion.

In addition, Kozack noted that in 2025, Ukraine may receive another $2.7 billion in several tranches under the same facility.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, at the end of March 2023, the IMF approved a 48-month EFF program for Ukraine with total access to $15.5 billion in loan funds. The program became part of the $151.4 billion support package for Ukraine. The agreement between the IMF and Ukraine helps to anchor policies that support fiscal, external, and macro-financial stability at a time of extremely high uncertainty. In addition, the EFF aims to support economic recovery, improve governance, and strengthen institutions to promote long-term growth in the context of Ukraine's reconstruction and path to the European Union.

Last week, the IMF mission concluded the sixth review of the EFF for Ukraine.