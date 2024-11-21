Investornewsbreaks Gaxos.Ai Inc. (NASDAQ: GXAI) Enhances Gaxos Labs Platform With Suno AI And Elevenlabs Integration
Gaxos (NASDAQ: GXAI) announced the integration of Suno AI and ElevenLabs into its Gaxos Labs platform, an artificial intelligence solution for game developers and publishers. The addition of these tools enables users to generate sound clips, lyrics from prompts, sound effects, and more, enhancing the ecosystem's capabilities. Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos, highlighted the company's commitment to building an all-in-one AI solution for the gaming industry, with plans to integrate additional tools to further enhance the platform's value.
About Gaxos Inc.
Gaxos isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. The company's offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. Gaxos is committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions. For more information about the company, visit
