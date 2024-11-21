Masri Urges Robust Municipal Performance, Services

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 21 (Petra) -The seeks to develop Jordanian municipalities' performance and raise their service level within multiple policies and procedures aimed to perform their duties "effectively," of Local Administration, Walid Masri, said.During his visit to Greater Jerash and Bab Amman Municipalities Thursday, the minister stressed the importance of building partnerships with the Kingdom's private sector in the field, in a bid to create job opportunities, enhance resources, and improve the service system, pointing to the government's efforts to overcome all obstacles facing municipal operations.The minister also noted Royal directives aimed at intensify field visits to check on the services, living conditions and the hardships facing citizens in various fields, listen to their concerns and contribute to solving problems.The minister instructed the concerned authorities to study the offer floated by an investor to establish an urban park in Jerash, and follow up on the file with the Ministries of Agriculture and Investment and submit a financial, environmental and legal study on the project.As part of the agenda, Masri attended a working session with the participation of an Algerian delegation to exchange expertise on the best practices to support and empower women at various levels.In this regard, the Jerash Municipality's Women and Development Unit said approximately 560 local women were qualified over 2 years, as their engagement in municipal and community activities has increased.