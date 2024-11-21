Worldlink Specialty Unveils New Digital Portal, Revolutionizing Access To Aviation Insurance For Brokers, Policyholders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Worldlink Specialty has announced the launch of its new digital portal, enabling seamless access to its niche suite of insurance products.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Worldlink Specialty , LLC (“WLS”), a leader in niche insurance products for the aviation & aerospace sector, has announced the launch of its new digital portal, enabling seamless access to its niche suite of aviation insurance products.

Brokers and their clients in the aviation sector can now experience streamlined access to coverage, quotes, and payment options-all within a few clicks. The initial rollout begins mid-November with Helipad General Liability, Non-Owned Unmanned Aircraft Liability, and Fractional Aircraft Ownership Excess Liability insurance coverage, with additional products to be launched in 2025.

Designed for efficiency, the Worldlink Specialty portal empowers policyholders and prospects alike to obtain the same superior aviation insurance protection traditionally only accessible through extensive in-person underwriting. Policyholders can now work with brokers to bind coverage quickly, simply by completing a few tailored questions. This enhanced functionality aims to support businesses of all sizes in acquiring insurance without delays.

“Worldlink Specialty is committed to making aviation insurance simpler and more accessible without compromising on quality or service,” said John Songin, President and Chief Underwriting Officer at Worldlink Specialty.“Our new portal is built on a foundation of innovation, and we're thrilled to deliver a solution that meets the evolving needs of our brokers and policyholders.”

Complexity Meets Efficiency

Worldlink Specialty's digital platform will initially offer three flagship products: Helipad General Liability, Non-Owned Unmanned Aircraft Liability, and Fractional Aircraft Ownership Excess Liability. These products address critical risk factors for businesses that charter, lease, or use aircraft for business travel; own or maintain a helipad premises; purchase a share of an aircraft flown by professionally managed crews; or hire a company to fly a UAV on their behalf. These offerings provide peace of mind protection with either annual or short-term options.

The platform simplifies the insurance acquisition process, allowing brokers to offer clients tailored coverage with greater ease.

Unmatched Industry Expertise with a Client-Centric Approach

Worldlink Specialty prides itself on delivering a trusted, secure insurance experience backed by admitted carrier partners with A-rated financial strength. Led by seasoned underwriters with significant experience, WLS leverages cutting-edge technology to bring clarity and efficiency to a traditionally complex sector. Clients can expect an industry-leading policy form crafted from years of aviation-specific underwriting expertise.

The portal is also well-suited for fractional ownership clients, corporate entities with non-owned UAV operations, and businesses engaged in various industries, including multinational clients, construction, entertainment & media production, natural resources, and more. These organizations benefit from reliable and adaptable insurance for non-owned aviation liabilities.

Transforming the Aviation Insurance Landscape

In a sector of the insurance industry where few underwriters offer a fully digital, end-to-end policy binding experience, Worldlink Specialty is setting a new standard. This digital initiative represents a significant step toward enhancing accessibility for brokers and clients, enabling Worldlink Specialty to grow its portfolio by meeting the demand for immediate payment processing and rapid policy turnaround.

“Our platform is built for the future of aviation insurance,” added Songin.“In today's fast-paced business environment, companies can't afford to wait days or weeks to secure coverage. With Worldlink Specialty's portal, brokers now have the power to deliver quick, comprehensive protection to their clients, allowing them to focus on their core operations with confidence.”

The Worldlink Specialty portal goes live in mid-November to select broker partners, with additional products to be added in 2025. For more information, brokers are encouraged to email ... or reach out to your Worldlink Specialty representative to learn how the portal can benefit their clients.

About Worldlink Specialty LLC

Worldlink Specialty is a specialty Managing General Agency (“MGA”) providing niche insurance products and tailored solutions to the Aviation and Aerospace sector. For more information, contact

