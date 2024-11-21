Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management Named In Washington Business Journal's 2024 Fastest Growing Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We are thrilled to have our practice recognized once again by Washington Business Journal as one of the top growing companies in the D.C area.” - Tom Fautrel, President & Co-Founder, Seventy2 Capital

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that they have been named to the 2024 Washington Business Journal's list of Fastest Growing Companies.

“We are thrilled to have our practice recognized once again by Washington Business Journal as one of the top growing companies in the D.C area,” said Tom Fautrel, President and Co-Founder of Seventy2 Capital.“Around this time last year, we had about $4 billion assets under management; this year we have more than doubled that total with over $9 billion and counting as of September 30th, it is an honor to have our exponential growth acknowledged by such a prominent source.”

According to the Washington Business Journal, the list is based on the average percentage of revenue growth between 2021, 2022, and 2023. Participating companies must have more than $2 million in revenue in 2021 and more than $10 million in revenue in 2023 to qualify. Growth must be consecutive year-over-year. Companies also must be headquartered in the D.C. area.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client's goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. We have been recognized as one of the 2022 Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams - High Net Worth in the United States and 2023 Barron's Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams. Visit Seventy2Capital .

2022 Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams: Awarded November 2022

2023 Barron's Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded April 2023

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (WFAFN), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what is right for clients.

Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) is a division within Wells Fargo & Company. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

About Fastest Growing Companies

The Washington Business Journal's Fastest Growing Business award is given by The Washington Business Journal to businesses that are independently owned and headquartered in the Washington DC Area. Rankings are based on compound annual growth over the previous two year period. The award is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

