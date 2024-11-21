SAIC Advances Environmental Stewardship With GHG Reduction, Energy Conservation, And Sustainable Practices

(MENAFN- 3BL) Greenhouse Emissions

SAIC's commitment to environmental sustainability begins with decarbonization of our operations. Our intent is to reduce overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and work with our stakeholders to do the same.

Scope 1 and Scope 2 Emissions

We measure, monitor and track our Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions at facilities where we maintain operational control and publicly disclose those emissions. SAIC began setting greenhouse gas reduction goals in 2014 to encourage ongoing reductions in our carbon footprint. We established a new baseline in 2019 due to significant changes in our real estate portfolio. We updated our baseline in 2022 as we achieved our most recent reduction target after previously meeting two earlier goals.

Scope 3 Emissions

SAIC continues to understand our carbon use across the value chain and prioritize approaches that have the greatest impact, which is why we began adding Scope 3 emissions reporting for material categories in 2022. In addition to reporting Business Travel and Leased Assets last year, in calendar year 2023 we are including Employee Commuting and Fuel and Energy Related Activity Emissions.

Energy Conservation

We focus our efforts on electrical energy consumption from our real estate portfolio by tracking and evaluating electricity consumption and efficiency at facilities where we have operational control. In calendar year 2023, we reduced our electrical energy consumption by 7.14% from 2022 levels, with a total consumption of 25,833,192 kWh. For the last five years, we have consistently decreased electricity use from our efforts across our portfolio to improve operating efficiencies. These include optimizing space utilization, retiring under-performing assets as part of our leasing strategies, deploying energy-efficient lighting and implementing programs addressing after-hours setback and controls for heating and cooling.

Environmental Stewardship

To continue to lessen and mitigate our impact to the planet, we look for things that we can do ― big or small. One such effort is our new sustainable procurement program. Employing best-in-industry practices for improving the sustainability of our facilities, we intentionally select products that are better energy, carbon efficiency, air quality and waste reduction choices. Responsible Disposal of Non-Hazardous Waste When it comes to the disposal of retired SAIC electronic and computer equipment, we take a responsible approach as we:



Refurbish laptops and monitors whenever possible

Resell formerly owned electronics to maximize their lifecycles Recycle electronics that we cannot refurbish

Additionally, we offer our employees:



A 25% discount on purchases of SAIC pre-owned, certified refurbished equipment An opportunity to securely recycle their personal electronic and computer equipment at different times and through many locations

Paper Use Reduction

For employees who are working from a SAIC facility, we program all network multi-function printers to print double-sided documents, which reduces paper use and disposal by up to 50%. We use a minimum of 30% recycled paper for all our network multi-function printers. We also provide bins for secure shredding and recycling of documents. For our employees working remotely, extremely limited offsite printing is available, which contributes to paper reduction and increased security of sensitive documents.

Lear more about environmental stewardship at SAIC in the 2024 SAIC Corporate Responsibility Report