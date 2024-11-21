INFOLOB Partners With Matilda Cloud To Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Transformation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INFOLOB partners with Matilda Cloud

A leader in cloud solutions & digital transformation –INFOLOB is excited to announce its partnership with Matilda Cloud that automates most of cloud operations

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INFOLOB GLOBAL INC., - known for accelerating business value through a set of cloud technologies has partnered with Matilda Cloud as a step to enhance cloud transformation offerings to enterprises around. Powered by AI-driven cloud solutions, Matilda Cloud's impressive capabilities will complement INFOLOB's robust portfolio, enabling a seamless and efficient cloud adoption experience for clients.This partnership is a significant move towards delivering innovative and most secure cloud solutions that reshape core operations for our customers. The integration of Matilda Cloud platform is about to define new standards in cloud transformation, optimizing operational efficiency to a greater extent.Matilda offers a comprehensive suite of cloud solutions including Matilda Discover, Matilda Migrate, RAPID Assessment, and Matilda Optimize that empower us to deliver enhanced cloud discovery, assessment, migration, and optimization services for businesses around the world. This synergy brings promising advantages to enterprises, providing them with a robust and secure cloud environment, tailored to meet their specific needs.“The INFOLOB+MATILDA CLOUD collaboration stands on commitment of excellence and leveraging the new, cutting-edge technologies for superior transformations to happen. This strategic and visionary partnership aligns with our vision of empowering innovation and operational excellence across industries we tap into”, quotes Vijay Cherukuri, CEO of INFOLOB GLOBAL INC.INFOLOB has more than a decade of experience in navigating the complex data center exits – transforming industries on a global scale. With Matilda cloud and its capabilities, AI-driven discovery and assessment capabilities helps us in making migration faster while maintaining zero downtime transitions.Matilda Cloud has the power of automating multiple processes and interdependencies and we have the in-house experts to make multicloud functional to ease the operations and reduce the infrastructure complexity and costs in ways possible. This way of DC Exit can make the migration journey effortless for enterprises through rightsizing and modernization efforts.With INFOLOB's expertise and Matilda Cloud's innovative platform, the partnership will redefine cloud transformation landscape so that enterprises can embrace their cloud journey with confidence, enabling smooth transition at optimized costs.“We're excited to partner with INFOLOB to make cloud transformation streamlined and more effective for enterprises,” said Viren Balar, Chief Revenue and Growth Officer at Matilda Cloud.“With INFOLOB's expertise and our AI-powered platform, we're helping businesses move to the cloud with greater ease, security, and efficiency. This partnership allows us to provide tailored cloud solutions that meet each client's unique needs, deliver real value, and ensure their operational excellence.”About INFOLOBINFOLOB Global, Inc. is a prosperous information technology consulting organization dedicated to customer satisfaction via flawless digital transformation and admirable managed services. Founded in 2009 as a certified small business and MBE specializing in Oracle technologies - INFOLOB today is a renowned and end-to-end business technology and apps consultancy with establishments in Dallas, TX (US), Dubai (UAE), Doha (Qatar), Saudi, Singapore, and Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi (India).While building a world-class Oracle practice, the INFOLOB leadership team has created a powerhouse next-gen digital technology company in the areas of Cloud, Database, Fusion Apps, Data Warehousing and Analytics, and DevOps. Our 550+ remarkable IT talent pool is serving global enterprises right this moment.About Matilda CloudMatilda Cloud creates agile and secure cloud solutions engineered to transform the cloud journey for organizations globally. With a suite of tools designed for cloud discovery, assessment, migration, and optimization, Matilda Cloud leverages AI and automation to minimize human effort and maximize efficiency, driving enterprises towards intelligent and secure cloud optimization tailored to their specific business needs.

