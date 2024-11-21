Genai Powerhouses Join Forces: Trellis Data And Vantiq Unite To Enhance AUKUS Capabilities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership is expected to deliver significant benefits for the AUKUS partnership, including:



ADELAIDE, Australia, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trellis Data , a leading provider of sovereign AI solutions for the defence and national security sectors, and Vantiq , the leading platform for creating and operating intelligent systems, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at addressing the growing need for advanced situational awareness and rapid decision-making in modern defence operations. This collaboration will bring cutting-edge generative AI capabilities to the AUKUS partnership, enhancing critical defence infrastructure and response capabilities.

This partnership will empower AUKUS partners with unparalleled real-time intelligence by seamlessly integrating Trellis Data's AI-powered solutions with Vantiq's intelligent orchestration software. Together, they deliver precise insights from diverse sensor networks, enabling faster, smarter decision-making and the ability to respond with unmatched speed and efficiency in high-stakes environments.

Trellis Data provides a range of solutions including advanced speech-to-text capabilities, computer vision and knowledge mastery, which can be used to analyse and interpret large volumes of data from various sources. The Trellis Data platform and applications are highly customisable, allowing them to be tailored to meet the specific needs of defence as well as other national security organisations.

"We are excited to partner with Vantiq, a global leader in intelligent GenAI and sensor-to-data orchestration, whose groundbreaking real-time capabilities are transforming cities worldwide," said Dr. Cliff Seery, Chief Client Officer of Trellis Data. "By bringing these two best-in-class technologies together, we are creating a powerful foundation to empower smart cities, communities, defense and national sovereignty with faster and more resilient solutions."

Vantiq brings extensive expertise in GenAI and real-time intelligent data solutions, designed to address critical challenges in high-stakes industries where precision and speed are essential. From healthcare to public safety, energy grids, surveillance and smart cities across the UK, USA, APAC and the Middle East, Vantiq's scalable platform empowers organizations to operate with unmatched intelligence, adaptability and efficiency.

"This partnership is vital because it addresses the urgent need for faster, smarter decision-making in high-stakes environments like national security, public safety and defence," said Marty Sprinzen, co-founder and CEO of Vantiq. "By leveraging our combined strengths, we enable organisations to operate with enhanced situational awareness and resilience, tackling challenges where precision and speed are essential. As threats grow more complex and data volumes surge, this collaboration delivers a scalable, intelligent approach to safeguarding critical infrastructure and empowering strategic decision-making when it matters most."

"The partnership with Vantiq further strengthens our integration and global distribution in a world that is in desperate need of productised and trusted AI, that works for each customer, just the way they imagined it would." said Michael Gately, CEO of Trellis Data.

Trellis Data is a leading provider of trusted sovereign AI solutions for the defence and national security sectors. The company develops and deploys advanced AI-powered solutions that integrate with a range of sensors and systems and provide real-time insights and decision-making capabilities. Trellis Data's solutions include advanced speech-to-text capabilities, computer vision and knowledge mastery. Trellis Data is Australian-owned and operated, headquartered in Canberra with offices in the USA and SE Asia.

Vantiq is the leading platform for building and operating intelligent systems, dedicated to advancing the 'AI for Good' movement. Vantiq's technology enables the rapid development of applications for smart cities, industrial automation and IoT, helping organizations create resilient, transparent and sustainable operations.

