Retail Leaders Predict Future: Personalization, AI, And Community-Focused Strategies Emerge At Groceryshop 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groceryshop 2024 , the global event for innovation in grocery and CPG, concluded successfully last month at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, drawing over 4,000 senior executives from more than 50 countries. The three-day showcased revolutionary developments in retail technology, consumer engagement strategies, and the future of grocery retail.

More than 160 speakers from top retailers, consumer brands, and companies gathered over the course of the three-day event at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas to share best practices and critical insights on the most pressing industry topics including digital transformation, the impact of Generative AI, retail media networks, and building sustainable operational resilience.

Conference Highlights and Major Announcements

Several industry leaders made significant announcements and shared strategic insights during their keynote presentations, including:



Frans Muller, the President and CEO of Ahold Delhaize shared how the grocer is planning to invest heavily in private-label and omnichannel offerings, retail media opportunities and personalized deals to meet changing consumer demand. Grocers will act as community pillars where retailers build trust with consumers as they continue to seek out the best value, convenience and quality.



Instacart president and CEO Fidji Simo showcased how the company transformed from a grocery delivery app into a data-driven grocery technology company, highlighting the potential for Generative AI and the critical importance of retail media networks for engaging consumers. She also unveiled the latest iteration of the company's signature Caper Cart, which incorporates gamified quests, location-based coupons, and aisle-aware advertising formats to enhance the in-store shopping experience.



Sam's Club CEO Chris Nicholas unveiled the company's first fully digital club located in Grapevine, Texas. He outlined how the company is looking to up-end the current perception of the warehouse club model by reducing friction and improving the overall customer experience via its 'Scan and Go' technology.

Stuart Aitken, the CMO of Kroger , outlined the importance of leveraging data to personalize the customer experience across platforms to deliver greater value, including customizing promotions based on purchasing patterns. In addition, he announced that the grocer had partnered with Disney to offer a streaming services bundle including Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of the company's Boost by Kroger Plus subscription.



New Innovations and Activations

The Store of Tomorrow, an immersive activation that allowed attendees to interact with the next generation of in-store grocery technologies made its debut at Groceryshop 2024. Solution providers including Walmart Commerce Technologies, Caper and Foodstorm by Instacart, Brain Corp, Guac, Diebold Nixdorf, GS1, and Transcend Retail Solutions showcased the latest innovations in grocery technology, including smart carts, advanced inventory management systems, the latest in AI applications and much more.

In addition, Groceryshop also hosted its third annual Shark Reef Startup competition. Twelve innovative tech startups presented their solutions for solving key retail challenges, competing for the Judges' Choice and Audience Choice awards. Following an initial round of presentations and a second five-minute Q&A session with the judges, two companies emerged victorious. Cimulate, a platform that leverages generative AI to 'cimulate' consumer behavior was awarded the Judges' Choice award, while Augmodo (Spatial AI and Augmented Reality (AR) for real-time inventory management) received the Audience Choice award.

“Groceryshop 2024 was an incredible success, with industry leaders and startups unveiling new innovations that are poised to transform the grocery and CPG landscape,” said Adam Houston, SVP and Event Director of Groceryshop .“From new and exciting use cases for the deployment of Generative AI to advancements in inventory management, this year's event underscored the relentless pace of change in our industry. The future of grocery retail is here, and Groceryshop continues to be at the forefront of shaping and redefining its evolution."

Groceryfest Celebration

The event's signature celebration, Groceryfest, reached new heights with a spectacular performance by Grammy-nominated artist Ja Rule, who energized the audience with his iconic hits including "Always on Time" and "Mesmerize." The evening began with a mesmerizing drone show presented by the Ibotta Performance Network, featuring hundreds of synchronized drones creating stunning 3D animations above the Mandalay Bay Beach Club.

Groceryshop will return to Mandalay Bay from September 28th to October 1st, 2025. To join the 2025 waitlist and to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit .

About Groceryshop

A Hyve Group plc event, Groceryshop produces the leading online and offline events for innovation in grocery and consumer packaged goods (CPG), covering the evolution of grocery retailers, including supermarkets, mass merchants, convenience stores, drug stores, club/warehouse stores, discount stores and ecommerce players. Groceryshop events deal with the rapid changes in the production and distribution of CPG, including fresh and packaged foods and beverages along with beauty, personal care, household and health products. Groceryshop events also address the disruptive shifts in how consumers discover, shop and buy these products in an increasingly wide range of stores and online destinations, including the latest technologies, trends and business models. For more information, visit .

