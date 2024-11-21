Generative AI Software Research Report 2024: Market Set To Reach $136.81 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Significant growth is attributed to several factors, including increased cloud computing adoption, robust economic growth in emerging markets, heightened internet penetration, a surge in demand for customized content creation, and the expansion of the digital content marketplace. The artificial intelligence domain has seen a rapid adoption in various industries, propelling the demand for generative AI software to enhance content creation, gaming, automated software development, and AI-driven cybersecurity solutions. Nevertheless, challenges such as the scarcity of skilled experts in the field and data security apprehensions may pose potential hindrances to market growth. Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI Software Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for generative AI software has observed a substantial growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.4% since 2018, reaching nearly $10.45 billion in 2023. Projections indicate a continued expansion with a forecast growth rate of 41% from 2023 to 2028, and the market size reaching a formidable $136.81 billion by the year 2033.

Segment Insights

The generative AI software market is diversified into multiple segments. The software component dominated the market, claiming an 82.1% stake in 2023. Meanwhile, the service segment is projected to experience the most accelerated growth during the forecast period. Large language models (LLMs) are the most significant contributors among model segments, whereas natural language processing (NLP) leads within applications. The fastest-growing applications are expected to be in the content generation area, boasting impressive CAGR projections.

End-User and Regional Dynamics

The media and entertainment industry emerged as the largest end-user segment. However, the healthcare sector is anticipated to witness the quickest growth during the forthcoming period, potentially due to increasing integration of AI in patient care and medical data management. Geographically, North America holds the lion's share of the market, with the fastest growth projected in the Asia Pacific and North American regions.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive realm of generative AI software is highly concentrated, with major key players commanding a significant portion of the market, characterized by innovative product introductions and strategic investments. These efforts serve to solidify their market presence globally and to respond effectively to the evolving demands of a dynamic technological landscape.

Future Focus

Looking ahead, opportunities within the generative AI software market are abundant. Companies are encouraged to extend their deployment of generative AI, develop advanced technological features, foster innovative solutions, and explore strategic partnerships to harness the full potential of this burgeoning market. By concentrating on operational excellence, new product development, and tailored offerings, particularly in healthcare, enterprises can capitalize on the continued growth and transformative impact of generative AI.

The generative AI software market is demonstrating an extraordinary trajectory of growth and innovation, reinforcing its pivotal role in the burgeoning artificial intelligence ecosystem and defining a new era of digital transformation.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 302 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $136.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



OpenAI

Microsoft Corporation

Alphabet Iinc. (Google LLC)

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Anthropic PBC

Cohere Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Glean

LeewayHertz

Deloitte

Megvii (Face++)

Lexisnexis Risk Solutions

OnePlus

INDIAai

SenseTime

Baidu

Alibaba Cloud

Tencent

Huawei

iFlyTek

DJI

Pony.ai

Cambricon Technologies

Wipro AI Solutions

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Infosys AI and Automation

Preferred Networks

NEC Corporation

SK Telecom

Samsung Electronics

Canva

Cochlear Limited

Gojek

Traveloka

Aleph Alpha

Magora

Sage

Elixirr

Responsum

Eilla AI

Salesforce Inc.

BrainChip Holdings

LightOn

Synetec

Graphcore

Kalray

SAP SE

Yandex

QED Software

Tooploox

Grant Thornton

Druid AI

Neoteric (Poland)

Egis

SAS

Dynatrace

Brandtech Group

Run:ai

Global Illumination Inc.

Rockset

Stability AI

Ascendion

Pencil

DarwinAI Corp

IBM Corporation

Machado Meyer Advogados

Despegar

Atento

Totvs

Stefanin

Mercado Libre

Globant

Cornershop by Uber

Arauco

Grupo Bancolombia

Rappi

Intercorp

Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP)

Cerebras Systems Inc.

QX Lab AI

Mobileye

Nvidia Israel

Saudi Telecom Company (STC)

Saudi Aramco

DarkMatter

Mubadala Investment Company

Qatar Foundation

Qatar Airways

Turkcell

Türkiye İş Bankası

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Vezeeta

RiseUp

andela

Flutterwave

JUMO

Sensi.AI

SafeBoda

mSCAN Cellulant

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Generative AI Software Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900