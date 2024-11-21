Generative AI Software Research Report 2024: Market Set To Reach $136.81 Billion By 2033
Date
11/21/2024 11:30:58 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Significant growth is attributed to several factors, including increased cloud computing adoption, robust economic growth in emerging markets, heightened internet penetration, a surge in demand for customized content creation, and the expansion of the digital content marketplace. The artificial intelligence domain has seen a rapid adoption in various industries, propelling the demand for generative AI software to enhance content creation, gaming, automated software development, and AI-driven cybersecurity solutions. Nevertheless, challenges such as the scarcity of skilled experts in the field and data security apprehensions may pose potential hindrances to market growth.
Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI Software Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for generative AI software has observed a substantial growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.4% since 2018, reaching nearly $10.45 billion in 2023. Projections indicate a continued expansion with a forecast growth rate of 41% from 2023 to 2028, and the market size reaching a formidable $136.81 billion by the year 2033.
Segment Insights
The generative AI software market is diversified into multiple segments. The software component dominated the market, claiming an 82.1% stake in 2023. Meanwhile, the service segment is projected to experience the most accelerated growth during the forecast period. Large language models (LLMs) are the most significant contributors among model segments, whereas natural language processing (NLP) leads within applications. The fastest-growing applications are expected to be in the content generation area, boasting impressive CAGR projections.
End-User and Regional Dynamics
The media and entertainment industry emerged as the largest end-user segment. However, the healthcare sector is anticipated to witness the quickest growth during the forthcoming period, potentially due to increasing integration of AI in patient care and medical data management. Geographically, North America holds the lion's share of the market, with the fastest growth projected in the Asia Pacific and North American regions.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive realm of generative AI software is highly concentrated, with major key players commanding a significant portion of the market, characterized by innovative product introductions and strategic investments. These efforts serve to solidify their market presence globally and to respond effectively to the evolving demands of a dynamic technological landscape.
Future Focus
Looking ahead, opportunities within the generative AI software market are abundant. Companies are encouraged to extend their deployment of generative AI, develop advanced technological features, foster innovative solutions, and explore strategic partnerships to harness the full potential of this burgeoning market. By concentrating on operational excellence, new product development, and tailored offerings, particularly in healthcare, enterprises can capitalize on the continued growth and transformative impact of generative AI.
The generative AI software market is demonstrating an extraordinary trajectory of growth and innovation, reinforcing its pivotal role in the burgeoning artificial intelligence ecosystem and defining a new era of digital transformation.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 302
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2033
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $10.5 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
| $136.8 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 29.3%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Companies Featured
OpenAI Microsoft Corporation Alphabet Iinc. (Google LLC) Amazon Web Services Inc. Anthropic PBC Cohere Inc. Meta Platforms Inc. NVIDIA Corporation Glean LeewayHertz Deloitte Megvii (Face++) Lexisnexis Risk Solutions OnePlus INDIAai SenseTime Baidu Alibaba Cloud Tencent Huawei iFlyTek DJI Pony.ai Cambricon Technologies Wipro AI Solutions Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Infosys AI and Automation Preferred Networks NEC Corporation SK Telecom Samsung Electronics Canva Cochlear Limited Gojek Traveloka Aleph Alpha Magora Sage Elixirr Responsum Eilla AI Salesforce Inc. BrainChip Holdings LightOn Synetec Graphcore Kalray SAP SE Yandex QED Software Tooploox Grant Thornton Druid AI Neoteric (Poland) Egis SAS Dynatrace Brandtech Group Run:ai Global Illumination Inc. Rockset Stability AI Ascendion Pencil DarwinAI Corp IBM Corporation Machado Meyer Advogados Despegar Atento Totvs Stefanin Mercado Libre Globant Cornershop by Uber Arauco Grupo Bancolombia Rappi Intercorp Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP) Cerebras Systems Inc. QX Lab AI Mobileye Nvidia Israel Saudi Telecom Company (STC) Saudi Aramco DarkMatter Mubadala Investment Company Qatar Foundation Qatar Airways Turkcell Türkiye İş Bankası Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Vezeeta RiseUp andela Flutterwave JUMO Sensi.AI SafeBoda mSCAN Cellulant
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Generative AI Software Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN21112024004107003653ID1108911743
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.