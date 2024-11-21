Xppen's Epic Black Friday Deals: Exceptional Saving On Drawing Tablets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ring in the holiday season with

XPPen's most anticipated sale, bringing exceptional savings on drawing tablets and displays. Starting November 21st on US & CA, enjoy generous discounts on our premium creative tools. Transform your creative workspace with professional-grade digital art tools at our best prices of the year.

Shop these exclusive deals on XPPen's Official Store (US & CA)



Magic Drawing Pad

The revolutionary Magic Drawing Pad combines paper-like drawing experience with digital precision. At just 6.9mm thin and 599g light, this 12.2-inch portable canvas features our X-paper display technology and X3 Pro Stylus with 16K pressure levels. Includes 3 months of ibis Paint X premium membership. Now save 20% this Black Friday sale-there's never been a better time to elevate your digital art journey.

US Store: Magic Drawing Pad

CA Store: Magic Drawing Pad

Artist 24 Pro (Gen2) 4K

Experience our flagship display at 20% off: The Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 4K, our most advanced 24-inch drawing display, pioneers Calman Verified status with exceptional color accuracy (△E<1) and an extensive color gamut. Featuring 4K UHD resolution, it brings every detail to life. Coupled with superior 16K pressure levels and user-centric design, the display offers an unparalleled digital creation experience. As the 2024 Reddot Award-Winning Design, it embodies an ergonomic, modern aesthetic that enhances any workflow.

US Store: Artist 24 Pro (Gen 2) 4K

CA Store: Artist 24 Pro (Gen 2) 4K

Artist 24 Pro (Gen2) 165Hz

Meet the world's first 165Hz drawing display, setting a new standard for professional digital art.

This groundbreaking 23.8-inch device combines 2.5K QHD resolution with near-zero latency for the most responsive drawing experience yet. Color excellence is achieved through XPPen X-Color Master-co-developed with Calman, delivering exceptional accuracy, comprehensive gamut coverage, and professional-grade calibration via ColorMaster software. Two X3 Pro Chip styli deliver industry-leading 16K pressure levels, while the wireless ACK05 remote puts precision control at your fingertips.

US Store: Artist 24 Pro (Gen 2)165Hz

CA Store:

Artist 24 Pro (Gen 2)165Hz



Artist Pro 16 (Gen 2)

Save big with 20% off the Artist Pro 16 (Gen2), professionally designed for artists. With the X3 Pro Smart Chip Stylus, it achieves industry-first 16K pressure levels, ensuring greater precision and accuracy. Featuring 2560x1600 high resolution and an ideal 16:10 aspect ratio, the Artist Pro 16 (Gen2) excels in displaying intricate details. The versatile wireless keyboard ACK05 enhances workflow efficiency.

US Store: Artist Pro 16 (Gen 2)

CA Store: Artist Pro 16 (Gen 2)

Artist Pro 15.6 Pro

Immerse yourself in vibrant creativity with the Artist 15.6 Pro's full-laminated display. At just 11mm slim, it delivers stunning visuals with 1920x1080 resolution and exceptional color accuracy (120% sRGB). The battery-free PA2 stylus offers precise control with 8192 pressure levels and 60° tilt support, while the intuitive red dial and 8 customizable shortcut keys enhance your creative process. Perfect for artists seeking the ideal balance of performance and portability.



US Store: Artist Pro 15.6 Pro

CA Store: Artist Pro 15.6 Pro

Artist Pro 19 (Gen 2)



At an incredible $200 discount, the new 19-inch display balances workspace and portability with stunning 3840 x 2160 resolution. It delivers Calman-Verified color accuracy (△E<1.5) and 99.8% sRGB color gamut coverage, making professional digital art more accessible than ever. Dual X3 Pro chip styluses offer industry-leading 16K pressure levels with wireless ACK05 remote control. The unique one-paper design language combines X-Edge ergonomic wrist rest and X-Nature Display for a natural drawing experience.

US Store: Artist Pro 19 (Gen 2)

Ready to level up your creative journey? Visit XPPen's Official Amazon Store and secure your professional drawing tablet at our best prices of the year.



US Amazon: Amazon: XPPen

CA Amazon:

Amazon: XP-PEN



SOURCE XPPen Technology Co., Ltd.

