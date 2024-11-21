Radiance Technologies Chosen For U.S. Space Force Resilient GPS Program
Date
11/21/2024 9:01:12 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies is a critical team member on the Axient team that has been awarded on the Resilient Global Positioning System (R-GPS) rapid prototype program supporting the U.S. Space Force . The R-GPS goal is to create advanced space solutions to deliver maximum resiliency and technological innovations to supplement existing GPS constellation capabilities.
Radiance will leverage extensive Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) and lifecycle space payload expertise to rapidly design and prototype a resilient, innovative, and enduring R-GPS payload. Radiance will also provide critical ground segment capability to support mission planning, payload command and control, and mission operations services.
About Radiance Technologies:
Radiance Technologies, Inc. is an 1100+ person employee-owned company with 25 years of experience managing diverse technical projects for multiple DoD and IC customers. Radiance has substantial experience designing, prototyping/developing, integrating, verifying, and operating small satellite and high-altitude payloads as well as supporting ground and user equipment across mission areas, including Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT); Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR); Navigation Warfare (NAVWAR); and Battle Management Command, Control, and Communications (BMC3).
Contact:
Jonathan Bishop
Space Group Manager, Vice President
[email protected]
(256) 679-0680
