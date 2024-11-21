ETIHAD CARGO EXTENDS MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY AND ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP TO BOOST THE NATIONAL IN-COUNTRY VALUE (ICV) PROGRAMME

(MENAFN- IHC) WITH A 25% DISCOUNT ON TARIFF RATES FOR LOCAL PRODUCTS

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has extended its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), offering preferential air cargo rates to In-Country Value (ICV)-certified companies. This initiative comes as part of Etihad Cargo’s commitment to promoting local products, strengthening the UAE's industrial sector and enhancing its competitiveness in international markets.





Providing discounted air cargo rates across Etihad Cargo’s fleet, the extended MoU was signed by Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo at Etihad Cargo, and Salama Al Awadi, Director of National In-Country Value Programme (ICV) at MoIAT, in the presence of His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT. The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).





Under the extended MoU, Etihad Cargo will continue to offer a 25 per cent discount on air cargo tariffs to ICV-certified companies. As a result, more UAE-based companies will be able to scale their operations across the UAE and access more international markets. Building on the original agreement signed in 2021, the partnership highlights Etihad Cargo's significant role in driving the UAE's ambitious efforts to boost in-country value and empower local manufacturers.





Promoting Competitiveness





HE Al Suwaidi said: “The extended MoU is aligned with the Ministry’s National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology (Operation 300bn), aimed at diversifying the national economy and enhancing the UAE’s industrial sector competitiveness. The National ICV Programme serves as a key pillar in empowering this sector and boosting the resilience and sustainability of supply chains. Moreover, extending the agreement will enhance the export capabilities of local companies.





“Leading national companies, such as Etihad Airways, always strive to support the UAE's drive towards sustainable industrial and economic development. Etihad Airways is a strategic partner of MoIAT and was one of the first companies to join the National ICV Program in 2021. It also prioritises local suppliers and industrial companies in its procurement business.





“The UAE has set a clear vision to elevate the national business environment and foster a competitive economy. Therefore, the MoU underscores the important role of national entities in supporting local products and steering larger demand towards local procurement,” HE Al Suwaidi added.





Brun said: “Etihad Cargo remains committed to fostering a supportive environment for local manufacturers and companies. It delivers bespoke logistics solutions that align with the UAE’s In-Country Value goals. This collaboration offers the UAE's industrial and service companies the opportunity to expand into more international markets. Therefore, it aligns with Etihad Cargo's commitment to advancing the targets of Operation 300bn along with Abu Dhabi’s vision of economic diversification and long-term sustainability.”





Extending the MoU between Etihad Cargo and MoIAT reaffirms their shared strategic vision to leverage logistics operations as a catalyst for sustainable industrial growth in the UAE. It also embodies Etihad Cargo’s ongoing commitment to developing the local industry and enabling ICV-certified companies to expand globally, in line with the UAE's vision of creating a competitive, resilient, and sustainable economy.





