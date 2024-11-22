Ukraine-NATO Council Meeting To Be Held On Nov 26 At Ukraine's Request Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Next meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council (UNC), likely to address the situation following Russia's use of a medium-range ballistic missile against Ukraine, will be held on November 26 at the ambassadorial level.

This information was confirmed by an official representative to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"At Ukraine's request, NATO will hold a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at NATO headquarters on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. The meeting will be held at the ambassadorial level," the source said.

The the Mission of Ukraine to NATO confirmed to Ukrinform that preparations for such a UNC meeting are indeed underway, and its agenda is being finalized.

As reported, the Ukraine-NATO Council serves as a representative forum for consultations between the Allies and Ukraine on security issues of mutual interest, including developments related to Russia's war against Ukraine.