du announces participation in the inaugural Tanweer Festival as INGIS Plus Sponsor

(MENAFN- mslgroup) du, the leading and digital services provider, today announced its sponsorship as the exclusive connectivity partner for the inaugural Tanweer Festival in Sharjah, a three-day cultural event designed to bridge communities through the universal language of music. The partnership reflects du's commitment to fostering cultural exchange and supporting initiatives that enrich the social fabric of the UAE.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du said: "du is pleased to be at the heart of a festival that brings people and cultures together through innovative platforms and transformative experiences. Our connectivity solutions will ensure that the festival's blend of music and arts will reach beyond physical borders, leaving a lasting impact on the UAE’s diverse communities."

The festival's debut theme celebrates the beauty of world music, welcoming both revered and emerging talents to preserve and celebrate the planet's musical heritage. It will offer festival-goers an immersive experience through live performances, educational workshops, and interactive activities.





