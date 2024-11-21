Tilray Brands Gets Festive With Its 2024 Holiday Beverage Gift Guide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore Award-Winning Craft Beers, Premium Spirits, Sparkling Water, Non-Alcoholic Brews, and New Hemp-Derived THC Drinks

Discover the Best Craft Brews from Across the U.S. at Tilray's Festive Holiday Brewpub Events

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to present its 2024 holiday spirits and craft beverage gift guide, full of unique gift ideas for your loved ones. This curated selection features new premium spirits, award-winning brews, sparkling water, non-alcoholic brews, and new hemp-derived delta-9 THC drinks from Tilray Brands' portfolio of craft beverage brands. In addition to the gift guide, Tilray announces a series of holiday events at select brew pubs across the U.S.

Holiday Brewpub Events:

Tilray's brewpubs will be hosting holiday-themed events throughout the season, including:



Montauk Brewing Company's Friendsgiving Benefit : Montauk invites fans, family, and friends to the Brew Barn on Saturday, November 23rd, to celebrate the holiday season and our local community. They've partnered with Rocco Fridge to raffle off one of their Super Smart Fridges, with proceeds going directly to the Montauk Food Pantry.

Atwater Brewery Holiday-Themed Speakeasy Bar : Opening on Wednesday, November 27th, beat their Detroit location, the bar will be decked out for the season, serving up Atwater's latest craft brews for fans to enjoy throughout the holiday festivities. On Friday, December 6th, the festive fun continues as they host their annual Keg Tree lighting at their Grosse Pointe Park location.

Breckenridge Brewery's Horseshoe Holiday Market The team will host Denver's best artisan holiday market featuring 70+ vendors to shop from and support on Saturday, December 7th, and Sunday, December 8th, from 10 AM to 4 PM MST. Admission is free at 2920 Brewery Lane, Littleton, Colorado. Blue Point Brewing Festivus Party : On Friday, December 20th, Blue Point Brewery is throwing a holiday party with live entertainment by Ernie and the Band, DJ Kaution, Grievance Galore, and more, alongside signature Blue Point brews to celebrate the season.

Non-Alcohol Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC Drinks:

Hemp-derived Delta-9 THC beverages are an excellent choice for those who want to celebrate the holidays.

Happy Flower offers a relaxing and social experience, allowing you to enjoy a refreshing and uplifting bubbly beverage. Happy Flower introduces a delightful trio of non-alcoholic Delta-9 THC hemp-derived THC cocktails:



Margarita Non-Alcoholic THC Cocktail : Bursting with natural bright citrus flavor and just the right amount of sweetness, this margarita is all happiness and no hangover thanks to 5mg of hemp-derived THC per can.

Strawberry Daiquiri Non-Alcoholic THC Cocktail : Packed with juicy fruit flavor, this daiquiri is all happiness and no hangover with 5mg of hemp-derived THC per can. Peach Bellini Non-Alcoholic THC Cocktail : The perfect combination of bubbly and fruity, this peach Bellini is all happiness and no hangover with 5mg of hemp-derived THC per can.



Herb & Bloom is proud to unveil its new line of elevated, effervescent, non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink canned cocktails infused with 5mg of carefully curated hemp-derived Delta-9 THC. Stylish, elegant, and sophisticated, Herb & Bloom's Art Deco design evokes the golden age of the cocktail and signifies the end of the modern prohibition on THC. Each can is crafted with a harmonious blend of refreshing fruit notes for a smooth and balanced experience. The first launch features three re-imagined classic flavors to cheers with throughout the holidays and beyond.



Herb & Bloom Non-Alcoholic Margarita : This exquisite blend captures the essence of bright citrus notes, perfectly balanced with a hint of sweetness. Make it your own by garnishing with an herbal twist. Experiment with a sprig of fresh mint, basil, rosemary or any herb to top it off for added aromatic appeal.

Herb & Bloom Non-Alcoholic Strawberry Daiquiri : A refined take on an old-school classic, this concoction is rich with the taste of ripe strawberry flavor, delivering a burst of juicy flavor in every sip. Plus, add a sugar rim to complement the fruity notes. Herb & Bloom Non-Alcoholic Peach Bellini : Savor the luscious taste of sweet peach flavor with this refreshing Bellini and garnish with some fresh fruit or edible flowers for an added hint of sophistication.



Non-Alcoholic Brews:

Runner's High is created with the social running community in mind. Bringing an elevated craft offering to the fast-growing non-alcoholic beverage space, each brew is crafted with all natural ingredients and lifted hop terpenes to deliver a premium beer-like experience, without the alcohol. Enjoy Runner's High's top refreshers this holiday:



Golden Wheat : features a bright golden to orange color with a white-collar foam. Its aroma is a refreshing mix of orange citrus, pine needles, and pink grapefruit. The taste offers a balanced blend of slight sweetness, orange zest, clean bitterness, and black tea notes.

Raspberry Wheat: is a refreshingly crisp brew with a bright ruby-red color and off-white to slightly pink head and has a hazy American wheat base. Its aroma is rich with fully ripe raspberries, jam, and kush terpenes for a mildly sweet finish. Dark Chocolate: Boasting a rich dark brown appearance, this brew is reminiscent of a stout or porter, with an off-white to tan creamy foam. Its aroma is a decadent blend of moist chocolate cake, cocoa beans, and kush terpenes.



Sparkling Water Made with Love:

Liquid Love sparkling water brings triple-filtered, functional hydration for a crisp and clean experience to enhance your wellness routine while minimizing your environmental footprint. With every can, 5 cents is donated for a healthier and happier planet. Liquid Love comes in a series of natural flavors to choose from to add to enjoy with family and friends:



Liquid Love Sparkling Grapefruit: Infused with electrolytes and a vitamin B blend, this beverage is zesty and invigorating, with the tangy freshness of grapefruit.

Liquid Love Sparkling Lemon + Lime: A revitalizing refresher with natural ginseng and guarana extracts, this citrus-based sparkling water offers a gentle boost to keep you going throughout the day.

Liquid Love Sparkling Ginger and Prickly-Pear: It combines the exotic sweetness of prickly pear with the warm, spicy notes of ginger, infused with electrolytes and B vitamins. Liquid Love Sparkling Wildberry: Bursting with the tart notes of wild berries alongside electrolytes and B vitamins, this beverage adds a bit of vibrance to your day.

Tasty Ready to Drink Cocktails for Festive Pairings:

10 Barrel Brewing is an award-winning craft beer company born out of the adventurous spirit of three friends who shared a love for beer and recreating outdoors out in Oregon. Choose from their newest innovations to add to the party this season:



Disco Lemonade : get ready to boogie down with this out-of-sight, high-octane beverage made with vodka and packed full of huckleberry and lemonade flavors!

AMF : This iconic blue ticket to nostalgia is made with vodka, rum, gin, and tequila featuring an unforgettably sweet, citrusy, and slightly tart flavor profile. Moscow Mule : The team at 10 Barrel partnered with Oregon Spirit Distillers to craft this delicious Moscow Mule, starting with their house spicy ginger beer and the perfect balance of fresh lime juice and vodka.



Premium Spirits to Gift and Sip:

Breckenridge Distillery , the highly awarded spirits brand, offers premium spirits for the holiday season:



Breckenridge Candy Cane Vodka : Whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or as the star ingredient of a favorite holiday cocktail, Breckenridge Distillery's Candy Cane Vodka is sure to bring holiday cheer. The red-striped bottles will add cheerful pop to your holiday tablescapes or make a sweet treat for cocktail lovers.

Breckenridge Bourbon Whiskey : One of the most awarded craft bourbons in the U.S. this high-rye bourbon whiskey is aged for a minimum of three years in charred new American oak barrels and blended to reveal its unique qualities and deep honey-amber hues with pronounced aromas of butterscotch, candied orange, and apple. Dry cacao and brown sugar also envelop the tongue as the spirit lingers with notes of vanilla and white pepper.

Breckenridge High Proof : Named World's Best Blended Whiskey at the World Whiskies Award, this award-winning whiskey is a perfectly blended bourbon, but with a twist, bottled at a gripping 105 proof, delivering a masterful combination of rich dark caramel, toasted almonds, burnt baker's chocolate, and dried orange peel, with a lingering finish of vanilla and spice. Breckenridge Port Cask Finish : Named World's Best Finished Whiskey at the World Whiskies Awards, this spirit starts with Breckenridge's award-winning Bourbon Whiskey aging in 59-gallon Tawny Port casks, adding aroma and flavor of sultana raisin and maple syrup, which round out and soften the naturally spicy finish.

Craft Beers for True Fans:

SweetWater Brewing Company , known for its iconic 420 Pale Ale and a stash of heady brews, presents its holiday seasonal brews:



Festive Ale : A cheerfully spiced winter warmer with big, complex flavors. Loaded with Centennial and Golding Hops and capped with a dose of cinnamon. Exodus Porter : This legendary, World Beer Cup gold medal-winning porter is back for a limited time this winter, delivering distinct irie hop notes that transcend into rich waves of chocolate to create a smooth and multi-dimensional experience.

Shock Top always impresses with its popular Belgian-style wheat ale:



Twisted Pretzel : The classic taste of a crisp cold beer with warm, bakery-fresh pretzel flavor.

Belgian White : This spiced Belgian-style wheat ale is the pinnacle of refreshment brewed with citrus peel for a smooth finish. The beer that is always down to chill - and be chilled. Mango Wheat Ale : This unfiltered wheat ale is bursting with tropical mango flavor and bright aromas of stone fruit and candied sugar.



Montauk Brewing Company captures the unique spirit of Montauk with their premium craft brews:



Cold Day IPA : With a slight haze and crisp, juicy notes, Cold Day IPA warms your spirit and reminds you that freezing days are still beautiful ones. Driftwood IPA : This well-balanced ale features a dark copper color and easy drinkability. Victory malts give terrific toasty, nutty, and biscuity flavors that are perfect for those short and cold days.

10 Barrel Brewing , Winner of the Great American Beer Festival awards for best American Sour Ale, Field Beer, and German Sour Ale, shares their following top two picks for the holidays this year:



Juicy Drama : 10 Barrel's zesty, fruit-forward take on a Double IPA. Massive amounts of Bravo and Simcoe hops added to the whirlpool, result in a dramatic burst of citrus and pine hops flavor while keeping a mild and balanced bitterness. Plus, the addition of Yuzu zest to the fermenter creates an explosion of aroma that will keep you coming back for more of this surprisingly easy-drinking powerhouse IPA! HopBurst Variety Pack : We've loaded this box to the brim with four of your all-time favorite IPAs that are all bursting with hops. This is the ultimate Drink Beer Outside pack, designed to take your outdoor adventures to the next level.

Breckenridge Brewery , a Colorado-based craft brewer with over 30 years of experience brewing approachable, well-balanced beers, offers unique seasonal flavors:



Christmas Ale : Available nationwide, Breck Brew's Christmas Ale is a malty, full-bodied winter warmer with extra flavor and strength. This festive brew features an abundance of carefully roasted malts creating notes of caramel and chocolate, while Chinook and Mt. Hood hops contribute a spicy quality for balance and a clean finish.

Holidale : A limited-edition whiskey barrel-aged version of the popular Christmas Ale, Holidale is a brew to warm the spirit, offering toasted biscuit notes complemented by soft caramel sweetness with hints of oak and whiskey. Striking deep red, this strong specialty brew makes a coveted holiday gift for beer and whiskey lovers. Vanilla Porter : A year-round beer but an all-time fan favorite during the holiday season, the toasted grain sets the stage for mellow flavors of vanilla and dark roasted malts in this popular porter.



Blue Point Brewing , acclaimed for its award-winning brews, offers full-flavored lagers this holiday season:



Toasted Lager : Blue Point's original beer that's taken home a World Beer Cup gold medal – this classic lager's smooth flavor and toasted notes make it the go-to crushable brew this winter. Blitz Beer : Blue Point's newest lager, which translates to“lightning beer,” is brewed to go down easy and for fun all winter long. Whether moshing in the pit or downing a cold one during the big game, this well-balanced brew boasts unmatched drinkability and the award-winning taste that Blue Point fans expect from the storied brewery.

Hop Valley Brewing invites you to savor their hop-forward beers with festive brews:



Cryo Stash Imperial IPA : This holiday season, unwrap something extra cool-Hop Valley Brewing's Cryo Stash Imperial IPA is debuting a fresh, frosty new blue can design. This smooth Imperial is bursting with tropical flavor and citrus aroma, making it the perfect companion to brighten up those crisp winter nights. Release the Stash IPA : Hop Valley Brewing and the Seattle Kraken are teaming up to bring you the ultimate winter refreshment-Release the Stash IPA! As the official craft beer of the Seattle Kraken, this brew is here to keep your spirits high, whether in the stands or celebrating at your holiday gatherings. Crisp, hoppy, and brewed with premium Cryo Hops.

Terrapin Beer Company is bringing cheer to the holiday season with brand new offerings alongside their OG favorites:



Sweater Weather Winter Warmer : Sweater Weather Winter Warmer emanates a rich, inviting aroma reminiscent of freshly baked gingerbread and toasted caramel. Embrace the seasonal coziness of this beer as you chase away the chill and warm your soul.

Wake-N-Bake : Two Athens, GA companies, Terrapin and Jittery Joe's, teamed up to create a unique blend of coffee used to produce this robust and flavorful Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout. This year, we are celebrating the 20th Anniversary of this beloved stout! Imperial IPA Mix Six : Why choose one when you can have three? Our Mix Six pack comes fully loaded with three varieties of Imperial IPAs: Imperial Luau, Higher & Hazier, and Depth Perception.



Widmer Brothers , The original Portland craft brewery putting their Northwest spin on traditional German beers, offers a seasonal variety of beers, including:



Brrr Hoppy Red : A legendary winter seasonal and silver medalist at the Great International Beer and Cider Competition, this Northwest-style red ale features caramel and dark chocolate malts bringing out the indulgent sweet flavor that balances wonderfully with its smooth bitterness. Widmer Hefe : With a current total award count of 33, Widmer's Hefe features floral citrus notes to the naturally cloudy body and refreshing finish. Its golden yet cloudy brew has become an international craft brewing staple and is forever known as America's Original Hefeweizen.

Redhook , Seattle's first craft brewery, known for creating the hardest working beers in the fridge, offers favorites for the holidays:



Hazy Big Ballard Imperial IPA : Bold and juicy, with citrus and tropical flavors, a soft body, and lingering hops on the finish. Whatever you're building, Hazy Big Ballard is the perfect way to cap off a long day and give you the reward you have earned.

Big Ballard Imperial IPA : The OG of the family, Big Ballard Imperial IPA is a tribute to Redhook's original stomping grounds. Living up to its name with a bold hop profile featuring a deep golden body and crisp finish. Montlake Gameday Gold Lager : A bright, easy-drinking lager crafted for game days on Montlake. As the official beer of the Montlake Futures NIL Collective, each can help support student-athletes at the University of Washington.



Atwater Brewery , Detroit's craft beer pioneer, offers a holiday exclusive:

Lebkuchen Christmas Ale : Exclusive to Michigan, Atwater's Christmas Ale is a deep amber ale that blends Maris Otter pale malt, notes of toffee-flavored Caramel malt, and a light touch of Honey malt.



Cider Selections for the Enthusiasts

Square Mile: the 6-time award-winning original hard cider offers the coziest holiday essentials:



Imperial Apple Pie: Perfect for the holiday season, this irresistible cider has the sweet taste of baked apples and pie spices. Imperial Blackberry Pie: There's nothing like the sweet taste of baked blackberries in every sip of this Imperial Blackberry Pie.

The products mentioned are developed in accordance with American Beverage Crafts , SweetWater Brewing Company , Montauk Brewing Company, Breckenridge Distillery, and Tilray Alternative Beverages . For more information, check out each brand's website and dive deeper into a world of flavors just in time for the Fall season. 21+ Always enjoy responsibly.

