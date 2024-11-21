Worsening Air Pollution In Mongolian Capital Sparks Public Alarm

(MENAFN- IANS) Ulan Bator, Nov 21 (IANS) Deteriorating air quality mostly driven by processed fuel-based heating has sparked growing public concerns in Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia, as residents embrace unusually harsh winter conditions.

The city's Air Quality showed that as of 10 A.M. local time on Thursday, PM2.5 levels in the city's Ger districts exceeded 500 micrograms per cubic meter, while central areas recorded levels of 200 micrograms per cubic meter, both significantly surpassing the World Organisation's recommended safety limits, Xinhua news agency reported.

PM2.5 particles, which measure 2.5 microns or below in diameter, pose serious health risks as they can penetrate deep into the respiratory system, reaching lungs and entering the bloodstream, medical experts warn.

Air pollution has been a persistent issue in Ulan Bator, home to nearly half of Mongolia's population of 3.5 million. Over half of the capital's population reside in Ger districts with a lack of basic infrastructure such as running water, central heating, and sewage systems.

To stay warm and cook during winters, residents rely on processed fuels and other flammable materials, contributing significantly to the city's air pollution.

Since the early 2000s, the Mongolian government, in collaboration with international organisations, has implemented various measures to combat air pollution, including replacing raw coal with improved fuels. However, the efforts have yet to yield significant improvements in Ulan Bator's air quality.

Mongolia's climate is characterised by a strong continental influence, featuring long, frigid winters and short, warm summers. Ulan Bator often faces temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius during winters.