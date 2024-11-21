Yunji Announces Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunji ("Yunji" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YJ ), a leading membership-based social platform, today announced its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024[1].

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights



Total revenues in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB86.6 million (US$12.4 million), compared with RMB145.1 million in the same period of 2023. The change was primarily due to soft consumer confidence and the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, which had a near-term impact on sales. Repeat purchase rate[2] in the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 was 72.7%.

Mr. Shanglue Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yunji, said, "Our strategic collaborations with premium suppliers across the country have strengthened our portfolio of healthy and organic food products. The positive customer feedback validates our commitment to quality and reinforces our position in the health-conscious market segment".

"We continue to exercise prudent capital allocation and expense management practices, while optimizing operational efficiency to support sustainable growth and create long-term value for our stakeholders," said Mr. Yeqing Cui, Senior Financial Director of Yunji.

Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Revenues from sales of merchandise were RMB70.0 million (US$10.0 million), compared with RMB114.1 million in the same period of 2023.

Revenues from the marketplace business were RMB14.8 million (US$2.1 million), compared with RMB28.7 million in the same period of 2023. Other revenues were RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million), compared with RMB2.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Total cost of revenues decreased by 49.6% to RMB39.8 million (US$5.7 million), or 46.0% of total revenues, from RMB78.9 million, or 54.4% of total revenues, in the same period of 2023. The decrease was in line with the change in merchandise sales, for which revenues and cost of revenues are recognized on a gross basis. Total cost of revenues, which mainly comprises the costs related to the sales of merchandise, decreased accordingly in the third quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses decreased by 24.0% to RMB73.9 million (US$10.6 million) from RMB97.2 million in the same period of 2023.



Fulfillment expenses decreased by 32.8% to RMB17.2 million (US$2.4 million), or 19.9% of total revenues, from RMB25.6 million, or 17.6% of total revenues, in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to (i) reduced warehousing and logistics expenses due to lower merchandise sales, and (ii) reduced personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 34.8% to RMB19.3 million (US$2.8 million), or 22.3% of total revenues, from RMB29.6 million, or 20.4% of total revenues, in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the reduction in member management fees.

Technology and content expenses decreased by 16.5% to RMB11.6 million (US$1.7 million), or 13.4% of total revenues, from RMB13.9 million, or 9.6% of total revenues, in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements. General and administrative expenses decreased by 8.2% to RMB25.8 million (US$3.7 million), or 29.8% of total revenues, from RMB28.1 million, or 19.4% of total revenues, in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the reduction in professional service expenses, partially offset by an increase in an allowance for credit losses.

Loss from operations was RMB26.2 million (US$3.7 million), compared with RMB30.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Financial loss, net was RMB5.7 million (US$0.8 million), compared with financial loss, net of RMB1.9 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in the fair value changes of equity securities investments.

Net loss was RMB30.0 million (US$4.3 million), compared with RMB34.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)[3] was RMB29.5 million (US$4.2 million), compared with RMB34.0 million in the same period of 2023.

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.02, compared with RMB0.02 in the same period of 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses adjusted net loss as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation.

The Company presents adjusted net loss because it is used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net loss enables management to assess operating performance without considering the impact of share-based compensation recorded under ASC 718, "Compensation-Stock Compensation." The Company also believes that the use of this non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net loss is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in Yunji's business and is not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net loss. Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Yunji encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 6:30 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:30 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time to discuss its earnings. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers: