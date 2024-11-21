BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the

digital emerges as a driving force behind global growth, nations worldwide are exploring ways to harness its potential for inclusivity and innovation. With over 40% of its now linked to digital industries, China has become a key player in this transformation.

China Matters' Feature: How Does the Digital Economy Empower the Future

China's digital economy has not only fueled domestic growth but also contributed to the development of digital infrastructure in other countries. According to Zoon Ahmed Khan, a research fellow at the Center for China and Globalization, the country's digital advancements have supported initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), fostering technological collaboration and skills training in partner nations.

One notable example is China's partnership with Pakistan under the BRI. The two countries are focusing on ICT development, including a commitment to train 200,000 young Pakistani professionals in digital technologies. Such efforts are helping bridge the digital divide and enabling developing nations to enhance productivity through technology.

In addition to its cooperation with other developing countries, China is also working with developed nations to shape global digital governance. "By working together, China and developed nations can create policies that improve access to resources while maintaining fairness and security," Khan said.

Domestically, China has prioritized the integration of digital technology across rural and urban areas, ensuring broader access to e-commerce and online services. "More people living in remote regions can now connect with the rest of the country and the world with greater ease," Khan noted, highlighting the role of digital tools in enhancing economic participation and reducing barriers.

While China's achievements in the digital economy are significant, the global digital landscape requires collaborative governance to address challenges like regulatory standards. Khan emphasized the importance of platforms such as the China-Central Asia Mechanism and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in promoting international cooperation in this domain.

As nations work together to shape the future of the digital economy, China's experiences and initiatives offer valuable lessons. The country's focus on inclusivity and collaboration may serve as a blueprint for others navigating the complexities of the digital age.

