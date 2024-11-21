Rs 16 Lakh Crore Worth Infrastructure Projects Approved Under PM Gati Shakti

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 21 (KNN) The Indian has approved 228 infrastructure projects totalling over Rs 15.88 lakh crore in the past three years, demonstrating significant progress in the national multimodal strategy.

These projects align with the objectives of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP), targeting comprehensive and integrated infrastructure development across multiple sectors.

According to Rajeev Singh Thakur, Additional Secretary, Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the approved projects are predominantly concentrated in transportation infrastructure.

Roads lead the portfolio with 108 projects, followed closely by railways with 85 projects. Urban development and the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation each contribute 12 projects, while the oil and gas ministry accounts for four.

The project evaluation process involves rigorous scrutiny by the Network Planning Group (NPG), which reviews all infrastructure initiatives exceeding Rs 500 crore.

After NPG clearance, projects proceed to further approvals through established governmental mechanisms like the public investment board and expenditure finance committee.

The initiative has garnered extensive participation, with 44 central ministries and 36 states and Union Territories integrated into the platform.

Complementing the infrastructure strategy, the government introduced the National Logistics Policy in 2022, which has prompted significant state-level responses.

Twenty-six states and Union Territories have already approved their logistics policies, and nine states have granted industry status to the logistics sector, facilitating expedited land acquisition, streamlined clearances, and more accessible financing.

The PM GatiShakti NMP, initially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13, 2021, has progressively expanded its scope.

Beginning with eight infrastructure ministries, the plan has since incorporated 16 social ministries and is now encompassing 15 economic and five additional ministries, underscoring the government's holistic approach to national development.

Looking forward, government officials have indicated potential future developments, including discussions about opening the GatiShakti portal to the private sector.

The current focus remains on developing sectoral efficiency plans, with completed strategies for coal and cement sectors, and upcoming plans for steel and food grains logistics.

The master plan's district-level implementation has already commenced, with a dedicated master plan launched in 27 aspirational districts, ensuring comprehensive and localised infrastructure development across the nation.

(KNN Bureau)