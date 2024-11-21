FIFA, Participating Clubs Conclude Visit To Qatar Ahead Of Intercontinental Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 set to take place between December 11-18, FIFA and the participating clubs completed a week-long visit to Qatar to familiarise themselves with stadiums, training sites and places of accommodation.

Continental club sides from around the world will contest the FIFA Derby of the Americas Qatar 2024 on December 11, the FIFA Challenger Cup Qatar 2024 on December 14 and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup on December 18.

FIFA Head of Youth Tournaments Roberto Grassi (pictured) spoke about Qatar's preparedness to host the tournament.

He said:“Qatar have world-class sporting facilities for football and plenty of other sports. They have also developed hosting capabilities and a pool of expertise and talented people that have worked across all the events, including the World Cup. This legacy still lives here today and will be on full display during the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.”

Stadium 974 will host two matches, before the much-anticipated final match at the iconic Lusail Stadium – marking the two-year anniversary of the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final.

Engineer Jassim Al Obaidly, Stadium 974 Venue Manager for the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) said:“Stadium 974, like all other Qatar 2022 venues, has been built to the highest technical standards, and was specifically designed to deliver a stunning fan experience during matches. Its design reflects the innovative vision that guided all of the facilities we have here in Qatar.”

The final match will take place at Lusail Stadium, a 89,000-seater revered by football fans around the world after it hosted what is regarded as the greatest FIFA World Cup final of all time.

Engineer Ali Al Dosari, LOC Lusail Stadium Venue Manager, said:“Lusail Stadium is one of the world's greatest stadiums. It is an arena that captured the world's imagination in Qatar 2022, and then again during the Asian Cup 2023. The venue will surely be a wonderful host to the final match of this tournament, creating new lifetime memories for fans from around the world."