Supergreen Energy Receives International Patent Approval For Self-Charging Renewable Clean AI-Energy Tesdisontechnology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Calvin Cao, Founder and CEO Supergreen Corporation

Tesdison Technology

Supergreen Energy Corporation

The self-charging AI-Energy generates power at up to an amazing 99% efficiency, which is unheard of in the energy sector.

- Calvin Cao Founder and CEO Supergreen Energy CorporationCOSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Supergreen Energy Corporation with offices in the USA and Singapore has received approval internationally for it's USA patented self-charging renewable clean AI Energy Tesdison technology.According to Calvin Cao Founder and CEO,“I am excited about the receiving approval for our patents internationally. I believe that our self-charging renewable clean AI Energy Tesdison technology will help solve a major problem related to the high cost of energy throughout the world.” We have also added a SGE Token to help save even more money when purchasing our power by leveraging the web 3.0 blockchain and smart contract technology. Please click the link here to see the video for more information.The AI Energy Tesdison technology's, name was inspired by the combination of Tesla and Edison, the technology is a US patented AI-Energy technology (US patent no.: 10,547,179 B2). This disruptive AI-Energy technology is referred to as a High Efficiency Electric Power Generation and Charging System. This AI-Energy system is expected to result in a power-savings solution with up to 99% energy efficiency to replace costly fossil fuels and significantly reduce exorbitant electricity bills.The AI-Energy Tesdison technology has international protections in many countries of the world including the US, Canada, European Union, Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, and all ASEAN countries except Brunei and Myanmar. Please click here to see the patents portfolio:This AI-Energy technology is expected to offer the following advantages:.Generating up to twice the original energy output;.On-grid or Off-grid operation with or without a utility connection;.No discharge limit as the renewable energy is continuously delivered;.Modular, scalable storage and AI-Energy power generation;.Distributing a steady stream of 120/220/480 VAC output; and.Constant, uninterrupted supply of electricity 24/7 at any desired voltage.The AI-Energy Tesdison technology is infinitely scalable to meet varying demands of our clients. This technology was validated by National Technical Systems (“NTS”) in September 2019. Established in 1961, NTS is a global provider of testing, inspection and certification services.There are several expected green benefits of theAI-Energy Tesdison technology that include:.Low maintenance cost with less mechanical wear and tear;.No fuel or supply issues;.No dangerous bi-products and waste;.Work with a multitude of battery storage manufacturers and suppliers;.No need to operate near resources and supplies; and.Scalability with customer build out of smaller facilities.The self-charging AI-Energy platform generates power at up to an amazing 99% efficiency, which is unheard of in the renewable energy sector. This is light years beyond the current standards of 20% and 40% efficiency ratings for solar and wind turbine respectively. Our cutting-edge technology is safe, reliable, cost effective and easily scalable to meet the global needs of today's ever-changing energy landscape. Power solutions range from kilowatts to GIGA-WATTS, and have useful applications for both deployable energy generation at the grid level as well as into electric vehicles.This breakthrough renewable AI energy solutions has great potential to solve some of the world's largest problems such as global warming and radical climate change, by quickly reducing the dependence and burning of harmful fossils fuel. The need to develop and deploy these improved green technologies that utilize self-charging renewable energy is imminent. Investing in renewable energy promises excellent returns socially, environmentally and economically.Their seasoned management team brings vast and diverse perspectives that have enabled SUPERGREEN ENERGY to explore unique, state-of-the-art opportunities. They are very excited to finally provide solutions that will revolutionize and standardize the following industries at a global scale: Super Renewable Energy Sources to supply electricity and help stabilize the global power grid network; Radically extend the existing range of current Electric Vehicles; Self-Charging Portable Renewable Energy Servers for commercial, industrial, agricultural and residential applications.Supergreen Energy is currently in discussions with TESLA regard a major project in Southern California, along with several MOU's with countries in Africa and around the world to provide power both to the government as well as the private sector. Mr Cao states our discussions are going very well and we anticipate having several Power Purchase Agreements signed by the end of the year, as well as having our systems operating and generating power in several countries as well as the USA by 2025.For further information about Supergreen Energy Corp or it's AI-Energy technology go toor contact them at Tel: 949-994-7818

Terry Warren

Global Communications Now

+1 949-743-4065

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.