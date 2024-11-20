'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) India has refuted reports in Canadian regarding the killing of India-designated Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and said that Prime Narendra Modi was aware of the alleged plot of assassinate Nijjar," the of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The MEA on Wednesday further emphasised that "smear campaigns" like this only "further damage our already strained ties" and said such reports should be dismissed with the "contempt they deserve".

"We do not normally comment on media reports. However, such ludicrous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve. Smear campaigns like this only further damage our already strained ties," a statement by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Wednesday said.

This comes after a report in Canada-based Globe and Mail attempted to draw a connection between the death of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Nijjar and the Indian government.

Notably, India's ties with Canada have seen sharp deterioration with India repeatedly expressing its deep concern about extremism and the culture of violence and anti-India activities in Canada and has asked Canadian authorities to take action against these activities.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has claimed that he has "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada last year.

India has denied all the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated" and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.

The report claimed the Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar were also in the loop about the assassination plot of Nijjar.

Earlier this month, India recalled six diplomats from Canada after they were declared "persons of interest" by the Canadian government in the investigation into the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar was killed outside the Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18 last year.

India-Canada ties nosedived last month after Canada linked Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and some other diplomats to the murder.

India has strongly rejected all the allegations made by Ottawa in connection to the case and subsequently recalled the High Commissioner. The Canadian government had said the Indian diplomats were expelled from the country.

New Delhi expelled Canadian Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheeler and five other diplomats following Canada's allegations.