Uzbek President Names Abdulla Aripov As PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TASHKENT, Nov 21 (NNN-UzA) – Uzbek President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, proposed, Prime Minister, Abdulla Aripov, continue to serve as the head of government, during a session of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (the lower house of parliament), the president's press secretary said, yesterday.

“Our new Uzbekistan, along with the new parliament, is entering a decisive stage of its development,” the president said, adding that, the must organise its activities on an entirely new basis, which requires a strong leader.

He expressed confidence that the candidate would be able to effectively organise the Cabinet of Ministers, to address the priority tasks facing the government, and unite Cabinet members and heads of ministries and agencies, to achieve common goals.

Aripov has been serving as the prime minister since Dec, 2016.– NNN-UzA

