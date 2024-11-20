Global Home Healthcare Market To Reach $571.64 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 10.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Home Healthcare Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The home healthcare market has expanded significantly in recent years, projected to increase from $349.02 billion in 2023 to $383.52 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This past growth has been driven by an aging population, the prevalence of chronic illnesses, cost-effective care options, patient preference for home-based care, government initiatives, and the availability of a skilled healthcare workforce.

Global Home Healthcare Market Size: What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The home healthcare market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $571.64 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This anticipated expansion is fueled by global health trends, the expansion of telehealth, home-based hospital care models, the shift toward value-based care, and advancements in personalized medicine.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Home Healthcare Market?

The rising incidence of chronic disorders is expected to drive the growth of the home healthcare market in the coming years. Chronic disorders are long-term health conditions that typically progress gradually and can last a lifetime. Home healthcare is essential for managing these conditions, offering tailored, patient-centered care within the comfort of patients' own homes.

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Home Healthcare Market?

Key players in the home healthcare market include Apple Inc., CVS Health Corporation, McKesson Corporation, MediCar Home Health Services Inc., Humana Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Medline Industries LP, Becton Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Kindred Healthcare Inc., Encompass Health Corporation, ResMed Inc., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Maxim Healthcare Services Inc., Amedisys Inc., AccentCare Inc., OMRON Healthcare Inc. (Omron Corporation),

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Home Healthcare Market Size?

Leading companies in the home healthcare services market are focusing on innovative products like remote care systems to enhance their profitability. In home healthcare, a remote care system is a technology-driven platform that enables healthcare providers to offer medical services, monitor patient health, and maintain communication from a distance.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Home Healthcare Market?

1) By Equipment: Therapeutic, Diagnostic, Mobility Care

2) By Services: Rehabilitation Services, Respiratory Therapy Services, Infusion Therapy Services, Other Services

3) By Indication: Cardiovascular Disorders & Hypertension, Diabetes, Respiratory Diseases, Pregnancy, Cancer, Wound Care, Other Indications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Home Healthcare Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

What Is The Definition Of The Home Healthcare Market?

Home healthcare encompasses a range of activities aimed at maintaining the functionality of healthcare equipment used in a patient's home. It involves supportive care delivered by professional caregivers within the patient's residence, offering a cost-effective solution for providing quality care. Home healthcare assists individuals in enhancing their health and well-being by facilitating initial treatment and reducing the need for hospitalization.

