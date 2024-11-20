Squarex Brings Industry’S First Browser Detection Response Solution To AISA Melbourne Cybercon 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SquareX , the leading browser security company, will make its Australian debut at Melbourne CyberCon 2024, hosted by AISA (Australian Information Security Association), from 26th to 28th November 2024. SquareX will showcase its groundbreaking Browser Detection and Response (BDR) solution at StartUp Booth 42, addressing the growing risk of browser-based threats targeting employees.

With the browser being the most used application within the enterprise but also the least protected, browser security is an increasingly serious risk for enterprises. The risk is compounded as endpoint security has zero visibility into the browser, and SASE/SSE solutions such as Secure Web Gateways (SWG) lack user context and cannot detect client-side attacks just by using network traffic.

SquareX addresses this gap with a browser-native layer of protection, running directly within the browser. Leveraging rich data metrics such as browser DOM insights and user context, SquareX empowers security teams to create precise policies to protect employees from web threats. In an effort to help enterprises access their own security posture, SquareX has also launched scan.browser.security - a website featuring over 25+ SWG bypass for enterprises and vendors to assess their current security posture.

“Cyber threats are on the rise globally and in Australia. As reported by authorities such as the Australian Signals Directorate in its recent Cyber Threat Report 2022-2023, malicious cyber activity continues to pose a risk to Australia's security and prosperity,” said Vivek Ramachandran, Founder and CEO of SquareX.

SquareX's browser-native security solution, deployed as an extension on major browsers, detects client-side attacks, prevents data loss, enables secure access to private apps for unmanaged devices and more.“Our solution allows security teams to immediately mitigate attacks and conduct threat-hunting across the organization,” added Ramachandran.

Attendees can also look forward to an exclusive session on Wednesday, 27 November at 2pm (AEST), where SquareX Founder Vivek Ramachandran and Chief Architect Jeswin Mathai will be delivering a talk titled "The Silver Bullet in Your Enterprise Defense Strategy: Browser Security Solutions" . The talk will cover why SMEs and non-profits should choose a native browser security solution to protect themselves, and offer guidance on selecting the right solution based on factors such as scalability, attack coverage and cost.

Explore SquareX's BDR solution at Booth 42, AISA Melbourne CyberCon via live demos and see first-hand how SquareX's browser-native approach fills crucial gaps in today's cybersecurity landscape.

Attendees are encouraged to schedule a demo here to secure a slot to meet the team this November.

About SquareX:

SquareX helps organizations detect, mitigate and threat-hunt client-side web attacks happening against their users in real time.

SquareX's industry-first Browser Detection and Response (BDR) solution, takes an attack-focused approach to browser security, ensuring enterprise users are protected against advanced threats like malicious QR Codes, Browser-in-the-Browser phishing, macro-based malware and other web attacks encompassing malicious files, websites, scripts, and compromised networks.

With SquareX, enterprises can provide contractors and remote workers with secure access to internal applications, enterprise SaaS, and convert the browsers on BYOD / unmanaged devices into trusted browsing sessions.

