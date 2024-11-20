DOLL AMIR & ELEY's LABOR & EMPLOYMENT PRACTICE RECOGNIZED BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Doll Amir & Eley LLP (DAE) announced today that it has received the Los Angeles Times'“Top Law Firm” designation. Furthermore, the publication emphasizes the firm's & Employment practice, led by Mary Glarum .“The litigation climate since has presented a number of challenges for employers, and we are pleased that we have been able to help our clients navigate these issues effectively and efficiently,” said Glarum.“Our focus begins with helping our clients avoid litigation by offering proactive solutions to day-to-day employment issues. When litigation cannot be avoided, our team goes to the mat for clients and has secured important victories in cases involving disability discrimination, failure to accommodate, retaliation and the full range of wage and hour issues.”Founded in 2004, Doll Amir & Eley is a litigation firm with offices located in downtown Los Angeles and in Manhattan Beach. The firm represents a wide range of public and private companies, as well as independent film and television producers, artists, athletes, real estate developers, and venture capitalists.“We are excited to be recognized alongside other prestigious law firms in southern California,” said Managing Partner Hunter Eley .“This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and its commitment to clients.”DAE's esteemed attorneys have successfully represented clients in all phases of litigation, including federal and state jury trials, bench trials and arbitration proceedings. Its track record of obtaining favorable verdicts and decisions against the nation's largest law firms has made it an attractive option for large and small businesses. The firm's lawyers always endeavor to provide an aggressive, yet well-reasoned, approach to litigation while cultivating long-term partnerships with clients.Doll Amir & Eley was recently named a Top Boutique in California by Daily Journal.

