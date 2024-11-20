LG Sets Up To Bring Together Air Purification And Home Aesthetics

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Keeping in line with its goal of having products that are functional and aesthetically pleasing, LG (LG), will soon be launching the new LG PuriCare Aero Furniture in the Middle East. Available this winter, the new Aero Furniture will not only improve the air quality in your home but also elevate your aesthetic choices for that beautiful home setup.

Air purifiers are not always the most fun to look at and often serve just their purpose of air purification and take up space in the room. However, with the new LG PuriCare Aero Furniture, you get a product that contributes more, as the top doubles up as a stylish side table complete with up to 15W wireless charging and 8-color customizable mood lighting. On the bottom, you get all-around 360-degree purification, with a 360 HEPA filtration system that can remove 99.999% of ultra-fine dust particles.

Meanwhile, the proprietary UVnano technology removes 99.99% of contaminants from its fans, which keeps air circulated around clean and pure.

Air purification can also be a noisy process, but not with the LG PuriCare Aero Furniture, which keeps sound levels below 21dB, which is quieter than the sound of a breeze outside, a stronger testament to how it doesn't interrupt your space.

With the LG PuriCare Aero Furniture lineup, you are getting an air purifier that does not take up extra space, while beautifully blending in with the interior of your house. This works perfectly if you are someone who has spent time and money on building that perfect aesthetic for your home especially if you're not keen on having it disrupted with something out of place.

All of this is topped off with the LG ThinQ app, which allows full control, anywhere and anytime. Through your smartphone and Wi-Fi, you can turn on the device, check air quality, adjust powers, and even customize the mood light around it!

Gear up for this new LG PuriCare Aero Furniture, which will be coming to stores this December in a stylish and minimalist shade of White.

Stay tuned for the highly anticipated release of the LG PuriCare Aero Furniture.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, air solutions as well as smart home solutions featuring LG ThinQ. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and sustainable for consumers and the planet by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit .

Permalink