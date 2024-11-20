Trident Iot Now Authorized As A Matter 1.4 Test Lab

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mariusz Malkowski, Chief Officer at Trident IoTCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Trident IoT, a leading provider of IoT solutions, is proud to announce it has received authorization as a test lab for Matter 1.4 certifications. This recognition expands Trident IoT's comprehensive suite of testing services, which already includes capabilities for Z-Wave and Zigbee certifications.This milestone reinforces Trident IoT's commitment to advancing interoperability in the smart home and IoT ecosystem. Matter 1.4, the latest iteration of the universal standard developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), enhances device compatibility, security, and performance across smart home platforms. Trident IoT's authorization as a test lab enables manufacturers to ensure their devices meet the rigorous standards of Matter certification, promoting seamless integration with other Matter-enabled products.“Becoming an authorized Matter 1.4 test lab, alongside our existing expertise in Z-Wave and Zigbee, underscores our dedication to supporting the broader industry with world-class testing services” said Mariusz Malkowski, Chief Technology Officer at Trident IoT.“By locating our labs in the US, we make it easier for North American developers to communicate throughout the certification process, resolving issues that arise quickly, resulting in products getting to market faster.”Trident IoT's cutting-edge test facilities are equipped with the latest tools and expertise to support developers throughout the certification process. The company's multi-protocol certification capabilities streamline testing for manufacturers while ensuring compliance with the most widely adopted smart home standards.With Matter, Z-Wave, and Zigbee under one roof alongside our other engineering design and development services, Trident IoT is uniquely positioned to serve as a one-stop solution for manufacturers navigating the complexities of IoT product development and certification.For more information about Trident IoT's certification services, email ...About Trident IoT:Trident IoT is a different kind of semiconductor company. Founded by a team of IoT veterans with over a century of industry knowledge, we specialize in products and services that simplify your product development journey. Trident IoT is built around three pillars: IoT Silicon and Tools, Design and Development support, and US-Based certification services. Built by developers for developers, our mission is to enable you get to revenue faster with simply better products.For more information, please visit

