Lifeway Foods® Announces Latest Innovation: Probiotic Smoothie + Collagen

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Leading U.S. Kefir Brand Announces Functional Beverage Made with Kefir Cultures to Support Skin Health, Immune System and the Microbiome

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY ), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, has announced its latest functional beverage innovation: Probiotic Smoothie + Collagen made with kefir cultures. Available in four delicious flavors – Matcha Latte, Berry Blast, Tropical Fruit, and Plain – the new line features 5 grams of collagen in each serving and is lactose-free, as consumer demand for lactose-free dairy products is predicted to grow rapidly over the next five years.

Probiotic Smoothie + Collagen Made with Kefir Cultures

Continue Reading

Research shows that gut and skin health are interconnected through a two-way communication system known as the gut-skin axis, which plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health . The new Probiotic Smoothie + Collagen line supports this important axis through Lifeway's unique combination of its 12 live and active cultures, 25-30 billion beneficial CFUs (Colony Forming Units) plus 5 grams of Collagen per serving, which may help support skin hydration, elasticity, smoothness and joint health. This fermented beverage also helps to support a healthy microbiome. Kefir naturally provides high-quality bioavailable nutrients such as Vitamins A, B, and D, as well as protein and essential fatty acids, all of which are crucial to healthy skin cell production.



"The benefits of kefir have been one of the best-kept secrets in the beauty, wellness and celebrity industries for years," said Julie Smolyansky, President and CEO of Lifeway Foods. "The beauty hack can be credited to the ancient Egyptians, Cleopatra used to bathe in kefir to help soothe and smooth her skin. The trend has since evolved for celebrities, where they have seen a larger impact by consuming the kefir. Margot Robbie worked with skin expert, Jasmina Vico, on the Barbie movie to achieve her natural movie star glow on air. Once it went viral that Vico recommends fermented foods, like kefir, as a key component in skincare routines, we tracked a surge of consumer interest for kefir's holistic benefits and knew the market was ready for our Probiotic Smoothie + Collagen."



This will be the first probiotic collagen smoothie with kefir cultures to hit the market, offering consumers an innovative new product to support their skin and gut health. Lifeway Foods has been developing this specific product since 2021 and is excited to launch the innovation as part of the brand's New Year New You Campaign for 2025. The groundbreaking line will begin shipping in December and will hit shelves nationwide at select independent and specialty stores by the end of the year.

For more information about Lifeway and its products, visit lifewayfoods.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway

Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the

probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the Company also produces a variety of cheeses and a

ProBugs

line for kids.

Lifeway's

tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across

the United States,

Mexico,

Ireland,

South Africa,

United Arab Emirates

and

France. Learn how

Lifeway

is good for more than just you at

lifewayfoods.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding our intent, belief or expectations for our business, operations, financial performance or condition.

These statements use words such as "continue," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "estimate," "outlook," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could." You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances beyond

Lifeway's

control. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from

Lifeway's

expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; customer acceptance of products and services; and other factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of

Lifeway's

Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended

December 31, 2023

and Part II, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of

Lifeway's

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended

September 30, 2024.

Lifeway

expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or new information), except as required by law.

Media:

Derek Miller

Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods

Email: [email protected]



General inquiries:

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Phone: 847-967-1010

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED