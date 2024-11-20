Check Point Unveils New AI-Powered Network Security Innovations To Raise The Bar On Threat Prevention

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of security solutions, today announced the new Check Point Quantum Firewall Software R82 (R82) and additional innovations for the Infinity Platform. As organizations face a 75% surge in cyber-attacks worldwide, R82 delivers new AI-powered engines to prevent against zero-day threats including phishing, malware, and domain name system (DNS) exploits. It also includes new architectural changes and innovations that drive DevOps agility for data center operations as well as simplicity and scale.

“Threats are continuing to multiply exponentially, and organizations need intelligent solutions that can keep them a step ahead,” said Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer at Check Point Software Technologies.“Network security is increasingly strategic. Our suite of AI-powered threat prevention tools – from Check Point Quantum Firewall Software R82 to GenAI Protect and more – are not only bringing world-class innovations, but also relentlessly focused on making it operationally simple and resilient.”

Quantum Software R82 delivers over 50 new capabilities for enterprise customers including:



Industry Leading AI-Powered Threat Prevention to block 99.8% of zero-day threats. It introduces four new AI engines to find hidden relationships and patterns to block over 500K additional attacks per month that protect against sophisticated zero-day phishing and malware campaigns.

Agile Datacenter Operations to accelerate app development with automated integration of security policy. With dramatically simplified firewall virtualization, organizations achieve 3X faster provisioning of virtual systems for multi-tenancy and agile application development benefiting DevOps.

Operational Simplicity to offer seamless scalability for networks of all sizes, automatically adapting to business growth and traffic spikes. It enables organizations to achieve resilience with built-in load sharing and clustering technology (ElasticXL), while benefiting from 3x faster provisioning and operations for firewall management. Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) to provide the latest NIST-approved cryptography Kyber (ML-KEM) for quantum-safe encryption, providing assurance that today's encrypted data won't turn into tomorrow's treasure chest for threat actors.

“Maintaining effective network security requires AI, automation, and the ability to adapt quickly to the latest threats,” said Frank Dickson, IDC Group Vice President of Security and Trust.“Security needs to be strong, but it also needs to enable business innovation at the speed of DevOps. With Check Point's new collaborative AI-powered solutions and Quantum Firewall Software, Check Point looks to deliver high performance AI threat prevention while enabling organizations to innovate quickly.”

The new capabilities build upon Check Point's recently released suite of AI-powered threat prevention innovations:



Check Point Infinity AI Copilot is a responsive AI-powered assistant designed to automate and accelerate security management and threat resolution.

Check Point GenAI Protect is a pioneering solution for the safe adoption of generative AI in enterprises. Check Point Infinity External Risk Management (ERM) delivers continuous monitoring and real-time threat prevention, augmented by expert managed services. This protects customers against a wider array of external risks, from credential threat and vulnerability exploitation to phishing attacks and fraud.



“We've seen a definite performance increase and operational value with our upgrade to Check Point's Quantum Firewall Software R82 software release. The new Quantum Firewall software allows us to secure and manage our encrypted traffic more easily than ever,” said Jeff Burgess, Manager I.T. Enterprise, Aviation Technical Services. "With Check Point, all of our security products are working in sync together to provide a level of security which was previously unattainable."

Check Point is dedicated to preventing cyber-attacks via innovative, AI-powered solutions. Check Point was recently recognized as a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Enterprise Firewalls, Q4 2024 report and as a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Zero Trust Platform Providers, Q3 2023 report.

Learn more at the Unveiling the Future of Network Security in the Age of AI event.

