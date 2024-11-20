Jharkhand: Matrize Exit Poll Predicts Clear Majority For NDA, Setback For INDIA Bloc

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA is projected to get a clear majority while the Hemant Soren-led INDIA Bloc alliance is headed for a setback in Jharkhand, said Matrize polling agency in its Exit Poll predictions.

According to the polling agency, BJP and its allies are seen crossing the magical mark on its own while the JMM-led alliance is expected to fare poorly in the 81-member Assembly, the polling for which concluded in two phases – 43 seats on November 13 and 38 seats on November 20.

As per Matrize Exit Polls, the BJP along with its alliance partners is likely to garner 42-47 seats while the JMM-Congress and RJD combine is likely to settle between 25-30 seats.

In terms of vote share, the BJP is seen marching much ahead of the ruling party in the tribal state. As per its projections, the BJP is likely to fetch more than 44 per cent vote share while the INDIA Bloc is expected to garner 38 per cent, trailing behind by a gap of more than six per cent.

The regions where the BJP-led alliance is expected to register strong performance are North Chotanagpur and South Chotanagpur while for the INDIA Bloc, the Santhal Pargana is likely to yield maximum seats.

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, the JMM-led alliance registered victory in 47 seats while NDA bagged 25 seats. If the Matrize Exit Polls turn true, this will be much like turning the tables for two alliances.

Matrize polling agency collected a sample of more than 87,000 people in the state and took their views to conclude its exit poll findings. Out of 87,000, more than 41,000 men, over 29,000 women and 15,000 shared their opinion on the high-voltage face-off in the tribal state.

“The margin of error in the Jharkhand Exit Polls stands at plus and minus three per cent,” said the agency in a statement.