Immione’S RFE Copilot Named “Document Capture Solution Of The Year” By Legaltech Breakthrough

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that immiONE, an AI-powered and risk management for legal practitioners & HR organizations, has received“Document Capture Solution of the Year” for their RFE Copilot solution in the 5th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.

immiONE offers a comprehensive tool for immigration case management. immiONE's RFE Copilot automates the process of reviewing case files and drafting responses, helping attorneys more easily and quickly respond to Requests for Evidence (RFEs). By simply uploading the RFE and related case documentation, the tool swiftly organizes, analyzes, and generates a response.

Once documents are uploaded, the system performs a comprehensive review of everything - case files, beneficiary details, as well as the RFE from USCIS. It can identify any possible issue and determine what evidence is needed before organizing the documents to match the requests in the RFE. The system also generates a response for each requested item and constructs the exhibits and respective supporting documents in the correct order. The responses are thorough, well-organized, and compliant with USCIS requirements.

immiONE's RFE Copilot can also help petitioners and beneficiaries create the documents they need to support their cases. It can pull information from case documents, and beneficiary documents such as resumes, job descriptions, academic records, and project documents to generate required supporting documents and reports.

“Responding to RFEs can be a stressful process with lawyers needing to ensure that their response is complete and well-organized. By using immiONE RFE Copilot, attorneys can respond faster and with more confidence, making sure they don't miss anything important and presenting everything in a way that's clear and easy to follow,” said Srinivas Kondapani, CEO of immiONE.“We're thrilled to receive this award from LegalTech Breakthrough. We'll continue to help immigration law practices manage changing regulations and backlogs by delivering AI solutions that eliminate guesswork and reduce attorney burden by ensuring that nothing important is overlooked.”

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“immiONE is innovating and streamlining legal practice management through solutions like RFE Copilot that revolutionizes the way attorneys respond to RFEs. Traditional immigration software involves a lot of manual intervention from multiple stakeholders leading to human error and delays. Responding to RFEs usually requires enormous time spent going through documents and writing responses,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough.“RFE Copilot is all a lawyer needs, turning a time-consuming task into something that can be done in minutes and helping them to stay ahead of potential challenges. By increasing productivity and data accuracy, RFE Copilot helps improve the chances of a successful case - benefiting both legal teams and their clients. immiONE's RFE Copilot is our choice for 'Document Capture Solution of the Year!'”

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ImmiONE

At ImmiONE, we are transforming the future of HR and immigration management with our cutting-edge, integrated software solutions. Our suite of products for Legal Case Management, HRIS & HR Compliance, and RFE Copilot for RFE Response Automation is thoughtfully crafted to simplify the intricacies of immigration law and HR operations, providing a unified platform tailored to the needs of professionals in these domains.

